Wyoming Area, Pittston Area play for Division 2 crown

Football rivalries always have a special meaning. Wyoming Area at Pittston Area on Friday night has some added incentive.

The winner of the game will be crowned the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion. Both teams are 5-0 in the division. Pittston Area is 6-3 overall while Wyoming Area is 5-4.

“The game is special no matter what,” said Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri, who — like Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer — played in the rivalry. “But this makes it even more special. You got two teams that have been rivals for half a century and now you’re playing for something with a lot of meaning, a league title. Something we haven’t done at Pittston Area since 2002. The kids weren’t even born the last time we won a league title.”

The game is part of a rivalry weekend in the WVC. Hanover Area and Nanticoke Area got a jump on things, playing the Sans Souci Struggle on Thursday night. The Old Shoe Game between Dallas and Lake-Lehman is also Friday night. The game was nixed last year because of a COVID-19 situation.

At noon Saturday, Wilkes-Barre Area is at Wyoming Valley West in the Battle For The Bridge. Hopefully, that’s the only battle that takes place. The Kingston Police Department was busy last year because of post-game incidents outside the stadium.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area were both founded in 1966, but didn’t begin their cross-river rivalry until a year later. The game was played on Thanksgiving for the final time in 1977 and has traditionally been the last regular-season game for both teams, although it was bounced around the schedule on a few occasions.

Wyoming Area has been the favorite in recent years and for good reason. The 2019 team went on to win the PIAA Class 3A state title. In 2020, Pittston Area shut down its program after an Oct. 9 game with Dallas because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, only for the school board to permit the Patriots to return to the field to play Wyoming Area about a month later.

Wyoming Area brought a 7-1 record into last season’s meeting against the three-win Patriots. However, the chasm between the two teams has closed this season.

Pittston Area brings a winning record into the game for the first time since 2003. A seventh victory, whether tonight or in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs, would give the team its most wins since the 2003 squad finished 9-3. Wyoming Area has its fewest wins since finishing 4-7 in 2017.

“We had a few outstanding players returning,” Spencer said. “But we had a small senior class and a talented group of sophomores and younger players that we needed to find out a lot about, especially as we went through the earlier parts of the season. I think we’ve improved every week throughout the season.”

The game will feature two of the top running backs in the WVC in Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley and Pittston Area’s Harry Pugliese.

Crossley is closing in on a 2,000-yard rushing season. He would be wrongly pigeonholed as exclusively a power back because he runs between the tackles a lot. However, his eighth-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the PIAA Class 2A track meet shows he has plenty of speed as well. Pugliese leans more towards the power category and needs 75 yards to reach 1,000.

Pittston Area has a decisive edge throwing the ball where second-year starter Drew DeLucca enters off a five-TD performance in a 51-14 rout of Holy Redeemer. Wide receiver Kevin Lockett posted his fourth 100-yard receiving performance in the game.

“They certainly present a challenge in both running and passing,” Spencer said.

Wyoming Area moved running back Michael Crane to quarterback three games ago. The sophomore provided a boost with his legs, recording three consecutive 100-yard rushing games. The Warriors, though, have attempted only 13 passes in that span and lag well behind the rest of the WVC in passing yardage at 272. Only Nanticoke Area, with 131 entering Thursday’s game, has fewer.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Wilkes-Barre Area running back Howie Shiner was selected Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 207 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 upset of Dallas. Shiner was also a key player on defense, finishing with eight tackles.

Also given consideration:

• Wyoming Area running back Aaron Crossley, who posted his fourth 300-yard rushing game of the season in a 55-28 loss at Southern Columbia.

• Pittston Area quarterback Drew DeLucca, who threw a career-high five TD passes as the Patriots rolled past Holy Redeemer 51-14.

• Lake-Lehman quarterback Landon Schuckers, who ran for a career-high 140 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 40-13 victory over Hanover Area.

• Crestwood running back Noah Schultz, who ran 22 times for 263 yards and three TDs as the Comets defeated Berwick 56-21.

Past winners: Week 1 — Wyoming Area RB/LB Aaron Crossley; Week 2 — Hazleton Area QB Tyler Wolfe; Week 3 — Holy Redeemer QB Jacob Hunter; Week 4 — Crestwood RB Noah Schultz; Week 5 — WBA RB Mekhi Nelson; Week 6 — Crestwood RB Noah Schultz; Week 7 — Berwick QB Matt Lonczynski; Week 8 — Wyoming Area RB/LB Aaron Crossley.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Eastern Conference does indeed still exist. Once a pinnacle of success prior to the PIAA starting state playoffs in 1988, the Eastern Conference gives teams which wouldn’t make district playoffs an opportunity to play another game. No WVC or Lackawanna teams are in position to make the Eastern Conference title games.

The Eastern Conference will hold four championship games — Class A/2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A/6A.