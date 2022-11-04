Pittston Area quarterback Drew DeLucca (3) tosses the ball out to the flank to running back Drew Menendez (22) against Delaware Valley in Friday night’s District 2 Class 5A semifinal game.

Pittston Area running back Harry Pugliese adds to his 1,000-yard season with 42-yard run in the second quarter of Friday night’s District 2 Class 5A semifinal game.

Delaware Valley’s Bradley Coe (17) gets by Pittston Area defensive back Anthony Cencetti (1) for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Friday night’s District 2 Class 5A semifinal game.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area had Delaware Valley pinned in a third-and-16 situation on the first drive of the game until … running back Paulie Weinrich broke off a 79-yard TD run.

The Patriots responded and drove the ball to the Delaware Valley 12-yard line until … Bradley Coe intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 60 yards to set up another score.

Those two drives epitomized Friday night’s District 2 Class 5A semifinal game where Delaware Valley ended Pittston Area’s season with a 41-0 victory.

Delaware Valley (6-5) will go for its seventh consecutive District 2 championship when it plays at Scranton (8-3) at 7 p.m. next Friday. The six other titles came at Class 6A.

Pittston Area ended its season at 7-4.

“We had them where we wanted them,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “They caught us in a nickel package and ran the ball. Then I thought we went right down the field and had a chance to even things up. I thought that would have changed the game. We threw a pick in the end zone and they scored another one.

“Then they blocked a punt and scored another one. That kind of made the game out of touch for us.”

Weinrich, who finished with a game-high 107 yards rushing, slipped through an ankle tackle past the line of scrimmage and regained his speed to finish off his 79-yard TD run. It was a needed boost after a 38-13 upset loss to Abington Heights last Friday.

“Paulie is a kid the rest of the team feeds off of,” Delaware Valley coach Keith Olsommer said. “You get a nice run like that right off the bat and it gets us going in the right direction.”

Coe’s interception in the end zone after Pittston Area drove to the Delaware Valley 12 in 10 plays kept the Warriors on the correct path. Quarterback Drew DeLucca and lineman Jaiden Morgans combined for a touchdown-saving tackle on the play at the Patriots 42.

Eight plays later, quarterback Logan Olsommer ran in from 12 yards out and Delaware Valley was up 14-0.

The situation got worse for the Patriots. Aiden Black blocked a punt and the Warriors took over a yard away from the end zone. Weinrich scored on the next play.

Pittston Area kept the Warriors from scoring a fourth TD when defensive lineman Charlies Sciandra recovered a fumble at the Patriots’ 2-yard line. Delaware Valley got the ball back three plays later when a pass intended for Kevin Lockett was tipped by Coe downfield and Jackson Corrie made a diving interception.

Delaware Valley then needed to go only 36 yards to score as Olsommer threw a dart to Coe, hitting his receiver in stride for a 23-yard TD and a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Patriots started the second half well, using mainly the running of Harry Pugliese to get to the Delaware Valley 6. Another end zone interception — this one by Ryder Machado — ended the threat. Machado then picked his way through traffic five plays later and scored from 64 yards out as Delaware Valley reached the 35-point mercy rule at 6:33 of the third quarter.

Pittston Area ended the season with its most wins since the 2003 team won nine times. The Patriots also won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship.

“I think we dressed 32 tonight and 17 of them are seniors,” Barbieri said. “We got a big group to replace and they’ve been through a lot. We’re not going to dwell on this one. When you look at the big picture, we had a pretty good year and we’re happy with that. We won a title which hasn’t been done here in 20 years.

“We’re not going to let this define our year, although it does sting a lot.”

Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0

Delaware Valley`14`14`7`6 — 41

Pittston Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter

DV — Paulie Weinrich 79 run (Everett Bell kick), 10:27

DV — Logan Olsommer 12 run (Bell kick), 0:45

Second quarter

DV — Weinrich 1 run (Bell kick), 11:03

DV —Bradley Coe 23 pass from Olsommer (Bell kick), 2:44

Third quarter

DV — Ryder Machado 64 run (Bell kick), 6:33

Fourth quarter

DV — Luke Brazanskas 43 run (kick failed), 9:41

Team statistics`DV`PA

First downs`11`8

Rushes-yards`31-267`34-122

Passing yards`73`52

Total yards`340`174

Passing`5-6-0`6-20-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-5

Punts-avg.`1-31`1-27

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`4-15`2-18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Del Val, Machado 9-95, Weinrich 15-107, Olsommer 1-12, Dylan Anderson 1-7, Brazanskas 4-41, Joe Kessler 4-6. Pittston Area, Harry Pugliese 15-87, Josh Pierre 1-10, Drew DeLucca 4-5, Drew Menendez 2-2. David Sudo 2-(minus-2), CJ Pietrzak 2-3, Steven Barnic 2-(minus-1), Xzavier Blackshear 5-27, Kyle Breymeier 1-1.

PASSING — Del Val, Tyler Bird 2-2-0-33, Olsommer 3-4-0-40. Pittston Area, DeLucca 5-17-3-43, Barnic 0-2-0-0, Gerry Groom 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING — Del Val, Aiden Black 2-13, Kolton Handy 1-27, Jake Bower 1-10, Coe 1-23. Pittston Area, Pugliese 1-9, Menendez 1-2, Anthony Ranielli 3-32, Kyle Pietrzak 1-9.

INTERCEPTIONS — Del Val, Coe 1-60, Jackson Corrie 1-0, Machado 1-0.