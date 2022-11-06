OLD FORGE – Lackawanna Trail repeated its rematch success.

In three of the last five seasons, Lackawanna Trail has gotten a second chance at Old Forge after the Blue Devils went unbeaten in their Lackawanna Football Conference division, beating the Lions along the way to a regular-season title.

All three times, the Lions won the rematch with a District 2 title on the line.

Freshman Isaac Ryon’s field goal ended overtime and ended Old Forge’s season by lifting visiting Lackawanna Trail to a 24-21 victory in the Class A title game.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am of this group of kids,” Lackawanna Trail coach Steve Jervis said. “A lot of people counted us out this year, and rightfully so.”

Old Forge had a lot to do with that counting.

The Blue Devils opened the season ranked among the top Class A teams in the state after going to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association quarterfinals last season, which also ended in an overtime loss.

Old Forge recovered from a shaky first half of the season to win its final five, beginning with a 33-20 victory over the Lions.

But, while the Blue Devils were winning their fifth straight division championships, the young Lions – starting four or five freshmen in each game – were building toward a fourth district title in the last five years and fifth in the last seven.

“Tonight, we started only one senior,” Jervis said. “To show the maturity, we blocked two kicks and a freshman, Isaac Ryon, kicks a field goal to win it.

“It’s the stuff storybooks are written about.”

Sophomore Max Kimmel, a veteran by the standards of the current Lackawanna Trail roster, provided the plot twists along the way.

Kimmel intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter with the game tied.

Lackawanna Trail twice had punt snaps sail well over Kimmel’s head. He tracked down one to get away a 34-yard kick. He ran down another at the 10 with 2:47 left and got the Lions out to the 25 where Old Forge took over with a chance to win it.

Those 15 yards Kimmel saved made a difference.

Old Forge got to the 10 before lining up to attempt the game-winning field goal in regulation.

Kimmel blocked the ball up into the air. The Lions recovered at the 1 with 4.1 second left, safely executed one snap to avoid a safety and proceeded to overtime.

The Blue Devils scored from inside the 1 on third down in the National Federation 10-Yard Line Tiebreaker Procedure, but an illegal procedure penalty wiped out the touchdown.

Old Forge set up a 23-yard field goal attempt on fourth down, but Kimmel again blocked it.

The Lions also reached the 1 before a miscue on their overtime possession.

Lackawanna Trail fumbled, but Kimmel retreated to recover at the 10, preserving the possession and leading to Ryon’s game-winner from 29 yards.

Old Forge led twice before Lackawanna Trail took a 21-14 halftime lead on a 53-yard run by Demetrius Douglas.

Casey Holzman’s 12-yard touchdown reception from James Sobol gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Lineman Cyllel Rose scored a touchdown for the second straight week on a 15-yard fumble return in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils tied the game in the third quarter on a 40-yard pass from Sobol to Joe Granko.

BY THE NUMBERS

Lackawanna Trail won despite being held without a first down in the second half when they lost yardage. The Lions had minus-5 net yards of total offense in the third and fourth quarters and minus-2 in overtime. … Old Forge had statistical advantages of 15-8 in first downs, 153-138 in rushing yards and 238-121 in total offense. … Three Blue Devils ran for at least 46 yards. Casey Holzman had 56 on 11 carries; James Sobol 51 on 15 carries; and Cael Krushnowski 46 on 17 carries. … Sobol was 7-for-11 for 85 yards passing.