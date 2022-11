Megan Beppler appeared in 14 games and made 12 starts as a freshman defender on the Lock Haven University field hockey team, which competes on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level.

The Wyoming Area graduate helped Lock Haven go 5-2 in the Atlantic 10 and 12-7 overall.

The team’s season ended Thursday with a 4-2 loss to the University of Massachusetts, the No. 21 team in the nation, in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.