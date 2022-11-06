Wyoming Area will get to play close to home when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state field hockey tournament opens Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors will play at Lake-Lehman at 6 p.m. against the seventh-place team from the District 3-5-6 Subregional, the winner of a game that was scheduled for Saturday between Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt and Annville-Cleona. Both teams went into the game with 15-6 records.

The PIAA is using home fields for first-round state games this fall, provided they meet certain standards. An artificial turf field is required to host field hockey, but Wyoming Area still gets the advantage of playing at an alternate District 2 site.

Atlas Field, where the Lady Warriors play their home games, is a natural grass field.