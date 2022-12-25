Warrior Halle Kranson lines up a shot against Mountain View. Kranson ended up with four-points on the night.

Jocelyn Williams attempts a reverse lay up for the Warriors before getting fouled by Mountain View’s Addison Kilmer (21). Williams scored 11 points on the night.

Wyoming Area scored the game’s first 17 points Wednesday night on the way to a 55-6 rout of host MMI Prep in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball opener.

The Lady Warriors put together more streaks during the game and held the Preppers scoreless in the third quarter.

Morgan Janeski led the way with 17 points.

Halle Kranson added 11 points.

Anna Wisnewski scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Wyoming Area allowed just one point each in the first and second quarters and did not give up the only MMI field goal until the fourth quarter.

Janeski had nine points and Wisnewski six for a 21-1 lead after one quarter.

Kranson scored four points while Morgan Slusser, Olivia Allen and Krea Bonita all hit 3-pointers in the second quarter to make it 38-2 at halftime.

Janeski scored six more when the lead reached 53-2 in the third quarter.

The Lady Warriors improved to 5-3 overall. They are third out of seven teams in District 2 Class 4A, jockeying for seeding position in what will be an open tournament.

Wyoming Area 51, Mountain View 31

Wyoming Area went on a 19-1 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter in Monday’s home, non-league win over Mountain View.

Mountain View scored the first seven points of the third quarter for a 21-20 lead.

Jocelyn Williams had five points and Anna Wisnewski four as the Lady Warriors went on a 9-1 run to end the third.

Wyoming Area scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter for a 39-22 lead with five minutes left. The Lady Warriors shot 12-for-14 from the line in the fourth to finish off the win.

In all, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Eagles, 31-5, over a 10-minute stretch of the second half before Mountain View scored the game’s last five points.

Williams and Morgan Janeski each finished with 11 points while Olivia Rome had 10.