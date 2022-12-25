Pittston Area hit the road for three straight boys basketball games in a five-day stretch.

The Patriots came home from each trip with a victory – winning with a big comeback, in their highest-scoring game of the season and with their biggest blowout.

Pittston Area used the streak to improve to 4-2 overall.

The Patriots headed into Christmas in fourth place in the seven-team seeding race for positioning in the open, seven-team District 2 Class 5A tournament. The seven Class 5A teams are all at .500 or better with a combined 28-12 record.

Pittston Area 49, West Scranton 48

Silvio Giardina scored 10 points in an 18-2 run to open the fourth quarter, keying Pittston Area’s rally from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit Dec. 17.

Giardina led the way with 21 points in the win.

West Scranton led 32-17 at halftime. The lead grew to 22 points before Pittston Area closed to within 44-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Pittston Area scored the first 7 points of the fourth, then after a West Scranton basket, ran off 11 more to take a late lead.

West Scranton scored the last two points and had the ball with 8.3 seconds left, but Pittston Area came up with a stop to preserve the win.

Anthony Cencetti and Jack Long also contributed to the fourth-quarter rally to finish with 14 and 12 points. They each scored four points in the fourth quarter.

Chris Ogden led the Invaders with 16 points.

West Scranton 67, Berwick 60

Silvio Giardina, Anthony Cencetti and Jack Long combined for 61 points Tuesday night as Pittston Area opened the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 season with a victory.

The Invaders handed the Bulldogs their 27th straight divisional defeat.

Giardina sored 22 points. Cencetti added 21 and Long 18.

Pittston Area jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter when Giardina scored five points while Cencetti, Long and Matt Walter scored four each.

Berwick got back within 26-23 at halftime when Billy Hanson drilled three 3-pointers to score 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter.

Long had eight points in the third while Cencetti had seven, but Berwick cut the Pittston Area lead to 44-42 going to the fourth quarter.

Cencetti scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-7 from the line. That was part of his own 9-for-10 free throw effort and the team’s 11-for-15 performance in the fourth quarter.

Pittston Area was 18-for-22 in the game.

Giardina went 7-for-7, including three in the fourth quarter.

Sean Murphy scored 22 points for Berwick.

Pittston Area 56, Lake-Lehman 32

The Patriots made it wins on consecutive nights when they beat Lake-Lehman in Wednesday’s non-league game.

Anthony Cencetti scored 15 points and Matt Walter added 14 to lead the victory.

Jake Burnett pitched in with nine points and Silvio Giardina had seven.