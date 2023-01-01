Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth scored 19 points each and were part of Pittston Area taking control in the middle quarters Friday when the Lady Patriots defeating visiting Wallenpaupack, 53-36, in a non-league meeting of District 2’s top two Class 5A girls basketball teams.

Pittston Area remained unbeaten through nine games with the win over the second-place team out of nine in the district power ratings pursuing eight spots in the Class 5A playoffs. Wallenpaupack fell to 6-3.

The Lady Buckhorns led throughout the first quarter, but the Lady Patriots closed to within 12-11.

Ranieli, coming off similar outbursts earlier in the week in the Badger Marseco Tournament at Old Forge, scored 15 of Pittston Area’s 16 second-quarter points as the team moved in front, 27-19.

It was Booth’s turn in the third quarter, scoring 10 of the team’s 18 third-quarter points. The Lady Patriots got two 3-pointers from Booth and one each from Ranieli and Ava Callahan to take a 45-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ella Smith led Wallenpaupack with 17 points.