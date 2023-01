Varsity athletic schedules, Jan. 8-14

MONDAY, 1/9

Girls basketball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, 1/10

Boys and girls swimming: Dallas at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area at Hazleton Area, 4:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/11

Wrestling: Crestwood at Pittston Area, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 1/12

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area at Holy Redeemer, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/13

Wrestling: Wyoming Area in Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, First Arena, Elmira, N.Y., 10 a.m.

Boys basketball: Dallas at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, 1/12

Wrestling: Pittston Area in Central Dauphin duals, 9 a.m.

Wrestling: Wyoming Area in Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, First Arena, Elmira, N.Y., 10 a.m.