At 160 pounds, Pittston Area’s James Spindler is set to drop the Spartains’ Mason Sgarlat before pinning him at the 1:01 mark.

At 133 pounds, the Patriots’ Gage Leffler lifts the Spartans’ Mason Antonik high off the mat before pinning him at 2:32.

Pittston Area’s Dominic Innamorati (top) is set to pin the Spartans’ Mohamed Meshal at 1:07 at 145 pounds.

Both Julian Everitt (top) of Pittston Area and his Wyoming Valley West opponent look up at the clock before Everitt pinned Garvin at 3:00 at 139 pounds.

Wyoming Valley West used three straight pins from 114 to 127 pounds to clinch the win early, beating host Pittston Area, 40-36, Wednesday night in a battle for first place in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling.

After James Spindler opened with a pin in 1:01 for the Patriots, the Spartans won seven of the next eight bouts to build an insurmountable, 40-12 lead with four bouts remaining.

Wyoming Valley West needed those early points because Pittston Area came up with pins in the last four weight classes.

The Spartans are alone on top of Division 1 with a 3-0 record and are 6-2 overall. The Patriots fell to 1-1 and 6-4.

Wyoming Valley West had three first-period pins and a major decision from 172 through 285 for a 22-6 lead.

Oscar Ciriaco stopped that run with a pin for Pittston Area at 107, but the next three pins created a deficit the Patriots could not overcome.

Gage Leffler, Julian Everitt, Dominic Innamorati and Jacob Aftewicz had pins at 133, 139, 145 and 152 for Pittston Area. Innamorati and Aftewicz won in the first period.

Wyoming Area 36, Lake-Lehman 24

Araya Guilmette and Jaden Pepe had consecutive pins at 139 and 145 to lead Wyoming Area to the victory.

Lake-Lehman won three bouts by pin, but Wyoming Area picked up four forfeits to one for the Black Knights. There were three no contests.

Wyoming Area is 1-1 and 7-6. Lake-Lehman fell to 0-1 and 1-4.