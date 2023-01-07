District 2 and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association have set plans for postseason wrestling tournaments.

Pittston Area will host the District 2 Dual Meet Championships Feb. 4.

The dual meet tournament field will be set Jan. 29 based on results through Jan. 28.

The quarterfinal rounds and semifinal rounds will be held Feb. 1 with four teams each going to the sites of the top two seeds each in the Class 3A and 2A fields.

Related Video

The PIAA will conduct its state dual meet tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey Feb. 9-11.

Teams can continue with matches up until the individual postseason takes place.

The District 2 Individual Championships are set for Wilkes-Barre Area High School Feb. 24-25. Wrestlers will be seeded based on results through Feb. 18.

Following districts, the Northeast Regionals will again be held for Class 3A at Bethlehem Liberty and Class 2A in Williamsport March 3-4. The state tournament will be March 9-11 in Hershey.

For the dual meet tournaments, each conference will be guaranteed one seed in the top two positions, then the rest of the seeds will be determined by the district’s power ratings formula. For example, if a Wyoming Valley Conference team lands the top seed in Class 2A, then the best Lackawanna League team will be guaranteed the second position.

The tentative individual tournament schedule calls for action to begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 24. The semifinals are schedules for 10 a.m. Feb. 25 with the finals planned for 1 p.m.

Pittston Area competes in Class 3A while Wyoming Area is in Class 2A.