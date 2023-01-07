Diver Alex Mortimer accounted for the only Pittston Area win Wednesday when the Lady Patriots dropped a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet to visiting Lake-Lehman, 97-80.

The loss dropped Pittston Area to 1-2.

Lake-Lehman boys 90, Pittston Area 41

Lake-Lehman swept all the swimming events and neither team had a diver in Wednesday’s WVC meet.

Ryan Hintze finished second out of five entries in the 100-yard freestyle to lead Pittston Area.

Wyoming Seminary boys 61, Wyoming Area 15

Ben Canfield had the only Wyoming Area win when the Warriors fell at Wyoming Seminary Friday.

Canfield won the 50-yard freestyle.

Wyoming Seminary is 3-0 to tie Dallas and Tunkhannock for first place in the WVC.

Wyoming Seminary girls 78, Wyoming Area 15

WVC co-leader Wyoming Seminary won at home Friday.

The Blue Knights share the league lead with Dallas at 3-0.