HAZLE TWP. – Whether it was forcing missed shots at the beginning of the game or making steals at the end, Pittston Area was able to rely on its defense to get through one first-place battle Thursday night and set up another.

The Lady Patriots held Hazleton Area scoreless for the first 6:56, then pulled out a 44-37 victory over the host Lady Cougars by coming up with six steals in the fourth quarter of the game between Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball contenders.

Hazleton Area was effective for long stretches of the game, outscoring Pittston Area, 30-20, in the middle two quarters to take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Two fourth-quarter steals each by all-star guards Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth as well as reserve Rowan Lazevnick, who coach Jeff Gregory ran in and out of the lineup late for the defense half of offensive-defensive switches, helped Pittston Area hold on to a share of first place by outscoring Hazleton Area, 16-5, in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Patriots won one of two games between the four teams that started Thursday night 2-0 in the division. In the other, Wilkes-Barre Area defeated Wyoming Valley West in overtime, meaning the Wolfpack’s visit to Pittston Area Monday night will feature the teams that share District 2’s best record at 11-0.

The rematch of last season’s playoff to decide the division title, which Pittston Area won, will break the first-place tie at 3-0 and determine the early leader in the division.

“We’re just happy to be able to come down here and find a way to win,” Gregory said. “It’s a tough place to play.”

Pittston Area made it tough on Hazleton Area early, holding the Lady Cougars to 1-for-10 shooting while taking an 8-2 lead after one quarter.

Hazleton Area got its offense going and committed just one turnover in each of the first three quarters until it became a necessity for Pittston Area to take the ball back.

When the Lady Patriots took the ball away, they put it in the basket. They went 4-for-5 from the floor, hitting their only 3-pointer, and went 7-for-10 at the line.

The Lady Cougars opened the fourth quarter holding the ball in a semi-delay game to protect a 32-28 lead.

Hazleton Area’s first possession lasted almost two minutes before Booth created a tie up that gave Pittston Area the ball on the possession arrow.

The Lady Patriots immediately took advantage when Ava Callahan hit a 3-pointer from the left wing on just her second shot of the game.

Hazleton Area’s thoughts of holding on to the lead disappeared when Booth made a steal and made a lead pass to Ranieli for the go-ahead layup.

The Lady Cougars led one last time on a 3-pointer by Sophia Shults, who had a team-high 11 points, but Booth countered with a drive to tie the game.

Ranieli’s drive broke the press to put Pittston Area ahead to stay, 37-35, with 3:45 left.

The teams battled in a one-possession game from 5:53 down to the last 35 seconds.

Ranieli stole an entry pass, was fouled and hit both free throws.

“I saw her come over and back screen me, so I cheated over it,” Ranieli said. “I hit the ball. I thought it was going to out of bounds, but I saved it.”

After Ranieli again created a five-point lead with two free throws, Ranieli blocked a pass and made a steal at midcourt, leading to Booth’s two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to end the scoring.

“(Ranieli) made some big plays for us down the stretch, then finished it with her free throws,” Gregory said.

Ranieli was 8-for-10 from the line while sharing team scoring honors with Booth at 16 points. Each also made three steals.

Booth had five rebounds, supporting Callahan’s seven to help keep Pittston Area even on the boards, 29-29, with the bigger Lady Cougars.

Brianna Kennedy grabbed 10 rebounds for Hazleton Area.

Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 40

Daniella Ranieli scored 22 points to lead Pittston Area through Tuesday’s return to WVC Division 1 play.

Kallie Booth scored nine of her 12 points in the second half to help the Lady Patriots overcome a one-point halftime deficit.

Ranieli, Booth and Ava Callahan each hit 3-pointers when Pittston Area outscored Crestwood, 15-8, in the third quarter. Ranieli and Booth then shot a combined 6-for-7 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Ranieli made a 3-pointer and was 4-for-4 during the fourth quarter.

Lake-Lehman 40, Wyoming Area 20

Brenna Hunt scored 15 points to lead defending champion Lake-Lehman to Thursday’s WVC Division 2 victory at Wyoming Ara

Morgan Janeski had eight points to lead the Lady Warriors.

Lake-Lehman held Wyoming Area scoreless for 11 minutes to run off 17 straight points for a 27-6 lead midway through the third quarter.