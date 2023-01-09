YATESVILLE — When the offense hit a lull in the third quarter Monday night, the Pittston Area Patriots decided to do the alternative. They played tougher defense.

“Whenever we’re not playing our best offensively, we play harder on defense,” Pittston Area standout guard Kallie Booth said. “We get riled up more. So we went into the fourth quarter like, ‘Guys, we’re still here, we’re still up, let’s go.’”

And what could have been a disaster — a one-point third quarter — ended up a minor annoyance as Pittston Area went on to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area 40-35 in a battle for first place in Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball.

The game was a matchup of the final two unbeaten teams in District 2, either girls or boys. Pittston Area exited with a 4-0 divisional record while improving to 12-0. WBA fell to 3-1 in the division and 11-1 overall.

Pittston Area finished off the second quarter with a 6-0 run as Booth netted a short jumper, Daniella Ranieli hit a circus drive while falling backwards and Booth closed things with a steal and a layup.

The Patriots took a 29-25 lead into halftime, but the dynamic scoring backcourt of Booth and Ranieli — and anyone in a Pittston Area uniform for that matter — couldn’t generate any offense in the third quarter. WBA changed from a zone to a man defense in the period and did a strong job switching when Patriots tried to shake a shooter free.

The only problem for WBA — it managed just four points in the offensive end and trailed 30-29 entering the fourth quarter.

“Our execution was not great in the third quarter whatsoever,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said, “but that’s credit to the defense Wilkes-Barre played in that quarter. The positive thing for us was they only got four (points). So you got to execute and keep getting stops, keep getting stops.

“If you’re playing poorly on offense, you can still keep playing defense. That’s what helped us survive that quarter.”

WBA tied the score 32-32 on a 3-pointer by Diamond Thornton, but Pittston Area then ripped off six straight points. Ranieli nailed a 3-pointer and Booth made a three-point play to put the Patriots ahead 38-32 with 4:30 remaining.

WBA had a couple empty trips down court before pulling within 38-35 on a 3-pointer by Emma Krawczeniuk with 1:38 left. Pittston Area’s Ava Callahan put the game out of reach with two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining.

“Unfortunately, our defense came a little too late,” WBA coach Mary Mushock-Namey said. “It was kind of a tale of two halves. In the first half, we played offense and no defense. In the second half, we played defense and no offense. That was basically it.”

Pittston Area defeated WBA for a third consecutive time dating back to last season. They will play again Jan. 30 at WBA.

Pittston Area 40, Wilkes-Barre Area 35

WBA (35) — Credle 1 0-0 3, Thornton 6 2-3 16, Aiken 2 0-0 4, Ardo Boyko 0 0-0 0, Krawczeniuk 3 0-0 8, Brito 2 0-0 4, Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-3 35.

PITTSTON AREA (40) — Ranieli 5 0-3 13, Booth 5 2-4 14, Karp 0 0-0 0, A.Callahan 1 2-2 4, Baiera 3 0-0 6, Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, G.Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-9 40.

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`13`4`6 — 35

Pittston Area`15`14`1`10 — 40

Three-point goals — WBA 5 (Credle, Thornton 2, Krawczeniuk 2). PA 6 (Ranieli 3, Booth 2, Lazevnick).