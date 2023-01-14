Cassie Hintze won the 500-yard freestyle and anchored two relay wins Thursday afternoon when Pittston Area posted a 117-50, Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming victory over host Holy Redeemer.

The Lady Patriots won five events and dominated the second- and third-place points.

Gisella Dauchert, who won the 200 freestyle, and Bella Petrucci were also part of the wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Alex Mortimer won diving.

Related Video

Holy Redeemer boys 100, Pittston Area 40

Holy Redeemer won every event in Thursday’s WVC home meet.

Hazleton Area girls 101, Pittston Area 77

Hazleton Area defeated visiting Pittston Area in Tuesday’s WVC meet.

Megan McCawley won the diving for Pittston Area.

Dallas girls 134, Wyoming Area 39

First-place Dallas won Tuesday’s WVC meet.

Maddie, in the 100 butterfly, and Ava Menditto, in the 200 freestyle, had the wins for Wyoming Area.

Hazleton Area boys 107, Pittston Area 45

Host Hazleton Area won the WVC meet Tuesday.

Pittston Area got a win from Tanner Osborne in the 500 freestyle.

Dallas boys 123, Wyoming Area 15

Unbeaten Dallas swept every event in Tuesday’s meet at Wyoming Area.

Tommy Lynch’s second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke led the way for the Warriors.