J.J. Walsh is leading the King’s College men’s basketball team in made 3-pointers.

Pittston Area graduates Walsh and Dominic Jannuzzi are both freshmen guards on the Monarchs. Patrick Bennie, a Holy Cross graduate from Dunmore, is a sophomore forward with the team.

King’s has split its first four games of the New Year. The Monarchs are 1-6 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom and 6-9 overall after their recent wins over FDU-Florham, 79-67, in conference play and Penn State Lehigh Valley, 68-56, in a non-league game.

Walsh has made 21 shots from beyond the arc while ranking fourth on the team in scoring at 7.0 points per game.

While playing in all 15 games and starting five, Walsh is also averaging 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is shooting 40.4 percent from the floor, 38.2 from 3-point range and 92.3 from the line.

Bennie, who has made eight starts, has also appeared in all 15 games. He is third on the team in free throws made with 34. Bennie averages 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 68.0 percent from the line.

Jannuzzi has played in nine games and is averaging 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is shooting 25.9 percent from the floor and 30.0 from 3-point range.

All three players were prominent on District 2 championship teams while in high school.