Brandon Matthews’ first PGA Tour event of the calendar year came to an early end when he missed the cut Friday at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Matthews’ second round of the year was far better than his first.

After shooting himself out of contention with an opening-round 80 Thursday, Matthews came back with a 66 to finish in a tie for 137th out of 144 players.

Matthews, a former state high school champion from Pittston Area, played his first eight holes in 7-over-par, then played his last 10 holes Friday in 4-under-par. He finished at 6-over-par, 146 for the 36 holes.