The Warriors Dane Schutter (23) attempts to block Holy Redeemer’s Jeff Kozerski (32) shot in the first half.

The Royals’ Jacob Hunter pulls up for a ten foot jump shot in traffic. Hunter had a game-high 23 points.

EXETER — Take away the first quarter Tuesday night and, perhaps, the game ends differently.

Because those eight minutes were incredible for Holy Redeemer and disastrous in the long run for Wyoming Area.

Holy Redeemer jumped to a 25-point lead late in the first quarter and then held off a Wyoming Area comeback attempt for a 62-47 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball game.

The Royals continued their pursuit of Nanticoke, the only other remaining unbeaten in the division, by handing the Warriors their first WVC loss.

Wyoming Area dropped to 2-1 in the division and 6-7 overall.

The Warriors went into a Saturday game at Nanticoke ranked seventh out of 10 teams pursuing the eight spots n the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

“We probably got a little complacent and started going through the motions there a little bit,” said Redeemer coach Paul Guido, who saw the lead trimmed to seven early in the fourth quarter. “Credit to Wyoming Area. They didn’t quit, played hard and started to hit some shots.”

The Royals used the hot shooting of Zach Perta to race out to a 27-2 lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. Perta hit on all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers, while Jacob Hunter added 10 more points.

Wyoming Area closed the quarter with 3-pointers from Matt Little and Matt Rusinchak, but a couple quick baskets by Holy Redeemer to start the second quarter appeared to put the Royals back into control.

Then things changed. Wyoming Area kept pecking at the deficit. Down to 17 at halftime. Down to 11 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

“We were focused,” Wyoming Area coach Anthony Macario said. “Honestly, our team was confident coming into the game like we could play with these guys. With a team as talented as they are, you pin yourself in a hole that deep, it’s extremely difficult to crawl all the way back from.”

Wyoming Area nearly did.

If not for a handful of empty possessions late in the third period while down 14, the Warriors would have likely been closer. Instead, they managed to shave just two points off Holy Redeemer’s lead as Little canned another 3-pointer to make it 50-35 Royals entering the final eight minutes.

Little’s trey, though, triggered a run as Wyoming Area opened the fourth quarter with eight consecutive points to move within 50-43. The final two points in the 11-0 run came when Dane Schutter blocked a shot and outletted a pass to Brady Noone for a fastbreak.

The Warriors, though, then didn’t score on three more possessions. Holy Redeemer was able to hit on some free throws to get its lead to 56-43 with 3:19 remaining. The Royals’ first fourth-quarter field goal didn’t come until the 2:06 mark.

Hunter led Holy Redeemer with 23 points. Perta had 18. George Sabatini came off the bench to nab a game-high 10 rebounds while Jeff Kozerski added nine boards.

Schutter scored 17 and had seven rebounds for Wyoming Area. Tyler Sciandra had 14 points and six rebounds.