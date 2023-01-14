EXETER — Whenever Nanticoke looked like it was about to get back into the game Thursday night, one of two things happened.

Either Wyoming Area stopped the Trojanettes from doing so or the Trojanettes stopped themselves.

A combination of Wyoming Area’s strong defense and Nanticoke Area’s poor shooting allowed the Warriors to post a 47-33 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Wyoming Area improved to 2-2 in the division and 7-6 overall. Nanticoke Area, which entered winners of four of its last six games, fell to 3-2 in the division and 5-10 overall.

Related Video

Jocelyn Williams paced Wyoming Area with 20 points, including four free throws in the final minute that squashed Nanticoke Area’s final comeback attempt. Anna Wisnewski had two key 3-pointers in the third quarter, the second bumping the lead to 10 points.

“Here’s what’s been happening,” Lady Warriors coach Mark Casper said. “Morgan Janeski, she’s been consistently triple-teamed, quadruple-teamed whole games. Those two girls can shoot it. When (the shots) are going in, it’s going to make it that much easier on the inside. Jocelyn hit some big free throws.”

Nanticoke had just nine field goals all game, a product of an inaccurate shooting night. The Trojanettes were 2-for-22 from the field in the first half, yet trailed just 17-13 at the break. But a 3-for-12 shooting performance in the third quarter allowed Wyoming Area to get the lead to double digits.

Olivia Rome opened the game with a jumper and Wyoming Area never trailed. Nanticoke had eight turnovers in the first quarter. The Trojanettes’ only field goal came midway through the period. Their next came on a 3-pointer by Kate Reed with 2:29 left in the half.

Wyoming Area couldn’t take full advantage of Nanticoke’s woes in the first half as the Warriors were plagued with turnover issues in the second quarter. They fixed things in the third period as Wisnewski started and ended an 8-2 run with her 3-pointers.

Nanticoke battled back to within 31-25 early in the fourth, but Williams hit a pair of free throws after a Trojanette miss and then added two inside baskets for a 37-25 lead. From there, Nanticoke never moved close than nine points.

“We’d get it to six and they would answer back with some big shots,” Nanticoke coach Ed Grant Jr. said.

Wyoming Area had a team effort on the boards as Williams and Halle Kranson each had seven rebounds. Krea Bonita had six and Wisnewski grabbed five more.

Reed was the only Nanticoke player in double figures with 10 points.

Lake-Lehman 40, Wyoming Area 20

Brenna Hunt scored 15 points and defending champion Lake-Lehman held host Wyoming Area scoreless for an 11-minute stretch of the second and third quarters of Monday’s WVC Division 2 game.

After the teams traded baskets to start the second quarter, Lake-Lehman led 10-6 with 6:45 left in the half.

Wyoming Area went into an offensive drought as Lake-Lehman ran the lead up to 27-6 with 4:15 left in the third.

Morgan Janeski led the Lady Warriors with eight points. Janeski also shared the team rebound lead of four with Jocelyn Williams.