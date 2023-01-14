PLAINS TWP. – Jimmy Spindler reached a milestone and captured an Outstanding Wrestler Award to highlight Pittston Area’s second-place finish in the Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament, which was conducted Jan. 7-8 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Wyoming Valley West won the team title, but it was Wyoming Area that captured the most gold with four individual champions.

Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky and Pittston Area’s Spindler and Julian Everitt all repeated as tournament champions.

Wyoming Valley West outscored Pittston Area, 198-188, for the team title despite the Patriots leading the way with 12 wrestlers placing in the top six of their weight classes.

Wyoming Area was fifth out of 12 teams with 147½ points. Connor Novakowski and Jonny Stone won the other titles for the Warriors.

Spindler won the 160-pound title in dominant fashion, posting his 100th career victory and beating Tunkhannock’s Patrick Munley by technical fall, 18-3, in 5:20 in the final.

After reaching the final with a first-period technical fall and a pin, Spindler overwhelmed Munley.

Spindler took down Munley three times in the first period, giving up points on escapes to take a 6-2 lead. Working from the top, Spindler picked up two near falls in the second period to increase the lead to 11-2. Two more takedowns and more back points got him to the 15-point lead needed for the technical fall.

Everitt pinned three straight opens for the 145-pound title. He beat Berwick’s Tyler Winter in 1:42 in the final.

Teams were allowed to enter up to two wrestlers per weight class.

Even the presence of two-time defending state champion Pepe could not discourage the rest of the field at 139 pounds, the largest bracket of the tournament with 17 entries.

Pepe had to wrestler four times, but never got to the minute mark in any of those bouts, pinning each opponent in a little more than 50 seconds. He won the final over Edonal Rodriguez from Hazleton Area in 51 seconds.

Evanitsky stormed through the 152-pound bracket with three first-period pins and a second-period technical fall. He finished off Nanticoke’s Brayden Emel in 42 seconds in the final.

Novakowski and Stone won their titles at 114 and 132.

Novakowski protected the one-point lead the rest of the way after taking a 4-3 lead over Sidney O’Donnell from Dallas with a second-period escape for the last point of the final.

Stone needed just 2:53 to get to the final with three first-period pins. He then defeated Crestwood’s Santino Casarella, 11-5, for the title.

Pittston Area had two other finalists with Dominic Bernardi and Dave Sudo taking second place at 127 and 285.

Wyoming Valley West’s Caleb Hoffman defeated Bernardi, 7-2, in the final.

Sudo reached the final with three straight first-period pins, then was the victim of one against repeat champion Bruce Hartman from Berwick in the final.

Wyoming Area had two of the top five at 285 with Nate Obrzut in third and Ethan Speece in fifth.

Pittston Area also had a third-place finisher with Brody Spindler at 215.

Spindler defeated Hazleton Area’s Pete Youngcourt, 2-1, in the third-place match. He scored the winning reversal with 1:39 left, then had to keep Youngcourt down the rest of the way for the win.

Pittston Area 139-pounder Dominic Innamorati was on the other end of a 2-1 decision in the consolation final and had to settle for fourth. He lost to Lucas Tirpak from Dallas.

Jahiem Butler took fifth place for the Patriots at 121 with a 2-0 decision over Jacob Savignono from Dallas.

The Patriots placed fifth and sixth at 189 when Keith Hower beat teammate Tavin Brooks in the last bout.

Pittston Area’s other fifth-place win came with Oscar Ciriaco defeating Wyoming Area’s Shane Emsley by pin in 2:48 at 107.

Noah Gruber received a forfeit in the fifth-place bout at 215.

Jonathan Healey was sixth at 114.

The tournament was originally scheduled for one day, but Jan. 7 action was halted because of a nearby water main break and the tournament concluded a day later.