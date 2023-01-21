Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky each finished second in the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament Jan. 13-14 at The First Arena in Elmira, N.Y.

Pepe, at 138 pounds, and Evanitsky, at 154, each lost 3-1 decisions in the finals against wrestlers from runaway team champion Lake Highland Prep (Fla.).

Evanitsky’s loss to C.J. Torres came in overtime. Pepe, the two-time defending state champion, suffered his first loss since late in the 2020-21 season when he was beaten by Eligh Rivera.

Wyoming Area placed ninth out of 27 in the team standings.

Connor Novakowski, at 110, and Nate Obrzut, at 285, each took fifth.

Evanitsky advanced to the final with four straight pins, the first three in the first period.

Pepe opened the tournament with a 10-second pin, followed that up with a major decision then reached the final with a decision in the semifinals.

Wyoming Area 54, Hanover Area 18

John Chiampi, Jonathan Stone and Jaden Pepe posted consecutive first-period pins from 127 to 139 to help finish off Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 victory over visiting Hanover Area.

The Warriors improved to 2-1 in the division and 9-6 overall.

Austin Muniz (160), Paul Panek (189), Connor Novakowski (121) and Kendall Heck (145) also won by pin for Wyoming Area.

Coal Cracker Invitational

Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky combined or first-period pins in all five of their Friday bouts to make Saturday morning’s quarterfinals in the tournament at Lehighton.

Pepe needed just 1:42 to post three pins. Evanitsky had a bye and then two twice.

Connor Novakowski, at 114, and Jonathan Stone, at 127, advanced to the third round of the championship bracket before losing. They were among the wrestlers active in the consolation brackets Saturday morning, along with Nate Obrzut (285).