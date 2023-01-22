Silvio Diardina (2) had a big night for the Patriots as he poured in a game high 21 points against Wyoming Valley West.

Matt Walter (14) scores easily for Pittston Area on a fast break. Walter scored nine points on the night in the 44-25 victory over the Spartans.

Pittston Area went to opposite extremes while bouncing back from its first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball loss of the season.

The Patriots won both games during the week, going overtime and hitting a season-high for points Tuesday, then allowing their fewest points of the season while coasting to a victory Thursday.

Pittston Area headed into Saturday at 6-1, one-half game behind Dallas, the team it lost to, in the division race. Going into the home game with Berwick, the Patriots were 10-4 overall and third out of seven teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 5A tournament.

Pittston Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 25

Silvio Giardina hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in Thursday’s home-court victory.

The Patriots led 11-1 after one quarter and did not allow the Spartans their first field goal until 40 seconds into the second quarter.

Giardina had two 3-pointers each in the second and third quarters. He had 13 points at halftime to help the Patriots to a 24-8 lead.

The Spartans closed within 37-23 after three quarters, but the Patriots held them to two points in the fourth.

Matt Walter added nine points in the win. Anthony Cencetti had all eight of his points in the second half when he was 6-for-7 from the line in the second half.

The Patriots honored last season’s district champions prior to the game.

Pittston Area 75, Tunkhannock 71

Anthony Cencetti had six points as Pittston Area outscored host Tunkhannock, 10-3, to rally from three down in the last 2:10 of overtime.

Cencetti had eight of his 25 points during the overtime.

The Patriots, who were just 3-for-8 from the line in the first half, hit all six of their free throws in overtime, all seven in the fourth quarter and all 15 they tried after halftime.

Silvio Giardina and Jack Long each scored 19 points in the win.

Giardina, who made four 3-pointers in the game, had eight points to help the Patriots outscore the Tigers, 15-11, in the fourth quarter.

Tunkhannock’s Garret Yuhas scored his only basket on a layup with 36 seconds left in regulation to force the 61-61 tie and force overtime.

Long hit two free throws to start the comeback in overtime.

Cencetti drove for the go-ahead basket with 1:49 left, then came up with a steal and another drove for a score and a 71-68 lead.

Ciaran Bilbow set up Matt Walter for a layup on the pressbreak for a 73-68 lead with 20 seconds left.

Dylan Mateus hit a 3-pointer to bring the Tigers back within two, but Cencetti made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help clinch the win.

Ben Chilson scored 27 points to lead Tunkhannock.