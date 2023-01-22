Ameriana Walker capped a four-win day by anchoring the closing, 400-yard freestyle relay win that host Wyoming Area needed in order to finish a 90-87 victory over rival Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet Thursday.

Wyoming Area trailed with two events remaining, took the lead with Karamie Marranca’s victory in the 100 breaststroke, then protected it by completing a sweep of the day’s three relays.

Walker also won the 100 backstroke and was part of the two freestyle relay wins.

Ava Menditto, Maddie Johnson and Sofia Sabatini each won an individual event and swam a leg on two relay wins.

Related Video

Menditto, who won the 200 freestyle, and Sabatini, who won the 200 individual medley joined Walker on the two freestyle relay wins.

Johnson won the 100 butterfly and was part of the win in the opening 200 medley relay with Marranca, Lucia Campenni and Rylee Muniz.

Campenni also took part in the 200 freestyle relay win.

Bianca Pizano won diving for the Lady Warriors.

Pittston Area kept the meet close with its depth, but Cassie Hintze provided the only wins, taking the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Wyoming Area improved to 2-3 while Pittston Area dropped to 3-4.

Pittston Area boys 63, Wyoming Area 44

Ryan Hintze, Jeff Ross, Frank Garcia and Josiah Lyons combined to win the 200-yard freestyle for Pittston Area in Thursday’s road victory.

Jake Grzech took first place in two events and Tanner Osborn was first in the 500 freestyle while swimming unopposed.

Pittston Area got two individual wins each from Tommy Lynch and Benjamin Canfield. Lynch won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Canfiel8d won the 50 and 100 freestyles.

The Patriots are 3-4. The Warriors remained winless through five meets.

Wyoming Area girls 90, Wyoming Valley West 78

Ava Menditto and Ameriana Walker won four events each in Wyoming Area’s first victory of the season and first of two straight during the week.

Menditto won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles while Walker won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Both were also on two winning relay teams.

Pittston Area girls 100, Wilkes-Barre Area 71

Cassie Hintze won freestyle races at three different distances to lead Tuesday’s home WVC victory.

Hintze won the 50 and 500 individually and anchored both freestyle relay wins with legs of 50 and 100 yards.

Molly Fetchko won the 100 freestyle and was part of both relay wins.

Tori Stephenson and Gisella Daubert were also part of the relay victories.

Pittston Area boys 79, Wilkes-Barre Area 44

Ryan Hintze won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and was part of two relay wins during Tuesday’s WVC victory over visiting Wilkes-Barre Area.

Jake Grzech and Jeff Ross also had four wins, with a role in the relay sweep and one individual event.

Tanner Osborn won two individual events and a relay.

Josiah Lyons and Frank Garcia were each part of two relay wins.

Wyoming Valley West boys 115, Wyoming Area 37

Benjamin Canfield took second in four events, two as an individual and two as a relay team member, to lead Wyoming Area’s efforts during Tuesday’s WVC loss.