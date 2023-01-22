Lukas Burakiewicz (2) pulls up for a five-foot shot for the Warriors in first half action on Tuesday evening against Hanover Area.

The Warriors’ Dane Schutter (23) lets the basketball fly with a buzzer-beater three-point shot to put Wyoming Area up by one at the half.

Lael Hayward (25) splites two Warriors to score for Hanover Area. Hayward finished with nine points on the night.

Brayden Sock (11) drives the baseline to score two of his six-points on the game against the Warriors.

Wyoming Area capped a busy stretch of Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball by winning road games on consecutive nights.

The wins came in the second and third games in a four-night stretch and the fourth divisional game in a week.

Wyoming Area improved to 4-3 in the division and is 8-9 overall, ranking sixth out of 10 teams competing for eight playoff berths in District 2 Class 4A.

Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 30

The Warriors won Friday night to break out of a fourth-place tie in the division with the Preppers by halting their three-game winning streak.

Dane Schutter scored 24 points and helped Wyoming Area recover from a sluggish start.

MMI hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter when Wyoming Area managed just one field goal.

The Preppers led 12-3 after one quarter, but Schutter scored 10 points in the second quarter as the Warriors closed to within 23-19.

Wyoming Area then shut down MMI in the second half and Schutter outscored the Preppers himself, 13-7.

Lukas Burakiewicz scored 10 points in the win.

Wyoming Area 59, Wyoming Seminary 38

Lukas Burakiewicz scored all 17 of his points and made five 3-pointers as Wyoming Area raced out to a 40-17 halftime lead Thursday.

Burakiewicz scored 11 points and Dane Schutter added seven of his 13 as the Warriors took a 23-5 lead after one quarter.

Matthew Little added 11 points in the win.

Hanover Area 64, Wyoming Area 52

Visiting Hanover Area used a 17-6, third-quarter advantage to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 45-38 lead Tuesday night.

David Popson had six points during the quarter and led four Hawkeyes in double figures with 14 points.

Dane Schutter led Wyoming Area with 17 points.

Nanticoke 61, Wyoming Area 55

Jaidyn Johnson scored 28 points and Ibn Jordan-Thomas added 21 Jan. 14 when Nanticoke overcame 4-for-15 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter and 8-for-25 in the game to hold on to the division lead at the time.

Brady Noone scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead Wyoming Area’s comeback attempt.

Dane Schutter added 11 points.