Kallie Booth (3), who scored her career 1,000 point last week against Dallas Area, is shown scoring two points on a lay up for Pittston Area.

Daniella Ranieli gets some air as she drives the lane scoring on a lay up against Tunkhannock at home.

PLYMOUTH – Wyoming Valley West used 11 straight fourth-quarter points to pull away and defeat visiting Pittston Area, 41-27, Thursday night, handing the Lady Patriots their first loss and forging a tie atop Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball.

Wyoming Valley West improved to 6-1 in the division and 11-3 overall. Pittston Area fell to 6-1 in the division and 14-1 overall. Pittston Area was the final unbeaten team in District 2 in either girls or boys basketball.

The teams were tied before Kalia Saunders started the run with an inside basket and finished it with a pair of free throws to give the Spartans a 36-25 lead with just over two minutes to play. In between, Mackenzie Perluke turned a steal into a layup, Claudia Siegfried nailed a 3-pointer and Haylie Oliphant netted a pair of free throws.

It was quite an ending for the Lady Spartans, who fell behind 7-0 to start the game.

“We were playing so tight,” Valley West coach Gary Ferenchick said. “Balls were not even close to the rim. I tried to tell them to relax a little bit in my own special way, that is. It seemed like they couldn’t get relaxed and Pittston came out and did their thing. We were all out of sorts.”

The Lady Patriots did their thing for sure, getting the pace where they like, with two exceptions. They shot poorly as well and weren’t as sharp on the boards. Saunders and Oliphant dominated inside, with Saunders pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 10 points and Oliphant grabbing 12 rebounds.

“I was really happy with the pace, especially in the first quarter,” said Pittston Area assistant coach Natalie Winters, who ran the team in the absence of head coach Jeff Gregory. “We always tell the girls to play like us, which is pushing the ball up the court and getting easy baskets, getting transition points.

“We were getting stops, which is what we do. We play good defense night in and night out. But we missed four or five open layups in the first quarter which hurt us, but we were able to stay within striking distance until the end of the fourth quarter even though we weren’t playing well offensively.”

Pittston Area received a boost to end the third quarter and pull within 25-23. Ava Callahan launched an NBA-range 3-point shot from straight on that rattled in and out and then did a couple laps around the rim before tumbling in at the buzzer.

Daniella Ranieli opened the fourth quarter with two free throws to tie the score 25-25, but the Pittston Area offense went cold again. The Patriots’ only other fourth-quarter points came on a rebound basket by Rowan Lazevnick with 2:07 remaining.

Ranieli finished with seven points and Booth had six.

Pittston Area 46, Tunkhannock 20

Daniella Ranieli scored 21 points Monday night to lead Pittston Area past Tunkhannock in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Tigers, 13-1, in the third quarter to take a 33-14 lead.

Ava Callahan hit two 3-pointers in the quarter and Ranieli hit another while adding five points.

Kallie Booth scored all eight of her points in the first half, matching Ranieli to that point while helping Pittston Area build a seven-point lead.

Ranieli had eight points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Patriots continued adding to their advantage.