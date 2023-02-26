PLAINS TWP. – Upsets were limited Friday during the early rounds of the District 2 Individual Wrestling Championships, but Pittston Area’s Jake Aftewicz came up with one of the biggest during the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Aftewicz, the seventh seed, defeated second-seeded Gene Ardo from Wilkes-Barre Area, 9-2, at 152 pounds.

Friday’s action whittled each weight class down to four semifinalists and four others who still had a chance to work their way back through consolation rounds to finish as high as third.

The remainder of the tournament was set to be completed Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Wyoming Area advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals and ended the first day in fourth place in the 16-team Class 2A field with 52 points.

Co-leaders Berwick and Honesdale, as well as third-place Lackawanna Trail, all had nine semifinalists. The Bulldogs and Hornets had 85 points while the Lions had 77.

Pittston Area also sent five to the semifinals and was sixth of 12 teams in Class 3A, but only 13½ points behind first-place Abington Heights going into Saturday’s action. No Class 3A team had more than seven semifinalists.

Defending district champions Jaden Pepe (133 pounds) and Anthony Evanitsky (139) breezed through the first day of action, as did Wyoming Area teammate Connor Novakowski, the top seed at 114 pounds. All entered the tournament as top seeds.

Johnny Stone, at 127, and Nate Obrzut, at 285, also made the semifinals.

Four of Pittston Area’s five semifinalists come in the six heaviest weight classes.

Aftewicz is joined by Jimmy Spindler (160), Brody Spindler (215) and David Sudo (285). Jimmy Spindler is the top seed in his weight class.

Dominic Innamorati advanced at 139 pounds.

Wyoming Area’s John Chiampi, at 121, and Paul Panek, at 172, had consolation pins to be among the group advancing to Saturday.

Pittston Area had four wrestlers post pins in that same round – Oscar Ciriaco (107), Dominic Bernardi (127), Shawn Shimonis (133) and Keegan Bucci (172).