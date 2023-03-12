Pittston Area senior Taylor Baiera (25) focuses on hitting her two foul shots against Samuel Fels in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.

Pittston Area’s Maddie Karp (5) sails in for a shot during Saturday’s PIAA Class 5A first round matchup against Samuel Fels.

Daniella Ranieli (2) drives the baseline on her way to scoring two of her 15 points for Pittston Area.

Pittston Area senior Kallie Booth (3) drives to the basket getting past Samuel Fels’ Seymya Snipe (14) for a layup. Booth ended up with a game high 18-points as the Patriots won Saturday’s state tournament opener.

YATESVILLE — One by one, they came off their home floor for the very last time, a pioneering group of Pittston Area seniors individually honored with proper applause in the waning moments of a state opener.

Yet, it’s what they did on that court together that made this girls basketball season so special.

And made history.

Kallie Booth scored 18 points Saturday, Daniella Ranieli hit for 15 and the Patriots earned the first PIAA playoff victory in school history by cruising past Samuel Fels 51-18 in a Class 5A state opener at Pittston Area High School.

“I love this team,” said Booth, who’s been starting — and starring — for Pittston Area since her freshman season. “They’re all my best friends. We’re just going to give it our all to the end.”

The end seems nowhere in sight for the 25-2 Patriots, who also broke the program’s single-season victory mark of 24 they set a year ago. That 2021-22 run ended on a downbeat, with consecutive losses in the District 2 title game and the first round of PIAA play souring an illustrious season.

This one took Pittston Area to the District 2 Class 5A crown, past the state opener and into the PIAA second round, where the Patriots will face District 1 No. 3 seed Bishop Shanahan on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. The Eagles defeated District 11 runner-up Bangor 68-36 on Saturday.

“The first state win in school history,” Pittston Area third-year coach Jeff Gregory whistled, “and broke the single-season win mark. We lost in this round last year, we lost in the district finals, so it was nice to avenge both of those. This was a good day for them.

“Not only Kallie, but all of the seniors.”

True enough, but Booth played the spark plug from the start.

She scored the first basket of the day. She followed Ranieli’s layup with a steal and layup off an inbounds pass to give the Patriots a quick 10-0 lead. She scored six of the team’s 14 points in the first quarter and was at the forefront of a swarming press defense that forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter alone and handed Pittston Area a 14-1 lead.

Evidently, Booth was a bit more than motivated to leave one final mark on her home floor.

“Since the (district) playoffs, I’ve been thinking that — ‘I’ve got to leave it all out here,’ ” Booth said.

She left a door open and her teammates followed.

Senior center Taylor Baiera scored all six of her points in the first half, played tough defense under the basket and pulled down two rebounds in the second quarter as the Patriots built a 34-9 halftime lead. And fellow senior Ava Callahan was a big part of that defense that held Samuel Fels to a single point and without a basket through the first quarter and nearly two minutes into the second.

Samuel Fels star Senaya Parker, who came in with a season average of 43.1 points per game, finally found the hoop with a driving layup 6:12 before halftime for the District 12 No. 4 team, which finished 15-6. Then Booth quickly responded with a 3-pointer that gave Pittston Area a 20-point lead.

“I think it definitely inspired us to play harder on defense,” Booth said. “We were saying, ‘She’s a good player, she’s averaging 43 points, let’s try to shut her down.’ “

The Patriots did.

Parker scored all nine of the points Samuel Fels managed in the opening half and finished with 16 of the team’s 18 points for the game — nearly a third of the output she poured out through the season.

“The girl averages 43 points a game,” Gregory said. “You don’t know what type of competition she’s playing against, but 43 points is 43 points. You’ve still got to put the ball in the basket. We tried to keep her from getting the ball. We thought we may be able to create some turnovers, which worked to our advantage.”

Like a charm.

Grace Callahan’s three-point play gave Pittston Area a 30-point lead late in the third quarter and by the middle of the fourth, those senior leaders started coming off the court with each stoppage of play.

First, Baiera headed to the bench for warm embraces.

Then it was Ava Callahan’s turn to take in the applause as she left the game.

And with under three minutes on the clock, Booth trotted from the floor one last time to the roars that will send Pittston Area on to the second state round.

“It’s definitely gratifying,” Booth said, “for us to get that state win.”

PIAA Class 5A first round

Pittston Area 51, Samuel Fels 18

SAMUEL FELS (18) — Leanni Garcia 0 0-0 0, Lailah Fortson 0 0-0 0, Senaya Parker 5 5-8 16, Guerla Saint-Vrestil 0 0-0 0, Seymya Snipe 1 0-0 2, Johnae Riley 0 0-0 0, Heaven Sowell 0 0-0 0, Laysha Aragones 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-8 18.

PITTSTON AREA (51) — Daniella Ranieli 7 0-0 15, Kallie Booth 8 0-2 18, Maddie Karp 1 1-2 3, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 2, Taylor Baiera 2 2-2 6, Rowan Lazvnick 1 0-0 2, Grace Callahan 1 1-1 3, Ali Butcher 0 0-0 0, Lili Hintze 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Chernouskas 0 0-0 0, Nora Callahan 0 0-0 0, Carlena Lizza 1 0-0 2, Haley Pointe 0 0-0 0, Giuliana Latona 0 0-0 0, Nina Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-7 51.

Samuel Fels`1`8`6`3 — 18

Pittston Area`14`20`9`8 — 51

3-point goals — SF 1 (Parker); PA 3 (Booth 2, Ranieli).