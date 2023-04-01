SCRANTON – Old Forge’s Joey Macciocco made three straight 3-point attempts during one stretch of the first half Monday night while scoring 15 points in the boys game that completed the Lackawanna League Senior All-Star Basketball doubleheader.

Macciocco tied for second-leading scorer on the Blue team, which fell to the Red, 122-111, at Scranton High School.

Tyler Pepsin also represented the Blue Devils on the Blue, which was made up of players from the league’s small schools, Divisions 3 and 4, and coached by Forest City’s John Duffy.

Macciocco made all three of his shots from inside the arc and finished 6-for-14 from the floor. He also had five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Pepsin was 2-for-5, missing his only two 3-point attempts while scoring four points. He also had four rebounds and an assist.

Dylan Bezek from Forest City was named Blue Most Valuable Player after going 9-for-14 from the floor for a team-high 18 points. Gabe Gonzales from Holy Cross matched Macciocco with 15 points.

Tristan Lee from West Scranton led the Red with 18 points.

North Pocono’s A.J. Nemitz was named team MVP after going 5-for-10 on 3-pointers for 15 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Valley View’s Mike Kurpis coached the team of Division 1 and 2 players.

There were 137 shots attempted from 3-point range in the game.

The girls game was more closely contested.

Lauryn Olivieri and Bella Nee from Old Forge were selected for the Blue Team, which defeated the Red, 46-44.

Oliveri was 1-for-2 from the floor, missing a 3-point shot. She had the team’s only two free throw attempts and made both to finish with four points. She also had an assist.

The Blue, coached by Montrose’s Todd Smith also had players from Montrose, Scranton Prep, Scranton, Western Wayne, Wallenpaupack, North Pocono and Forest City.

Montrose’s Mia Snyder was MVP for the Blue with 16 points, including the 3-pointer that put the team ahead to stay midway through the fourth quarter. She was 4-for-9 on 3-pointers.

Carrie Toomey, who coached Dunmore to a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class 3A girls title, coached the Red team.

The Red had players from Dunmore, Holy Cross, Valley View, Abington Heghts, Mountain View, Susquehanna and Elk Lake.

Cadie Lewis from Dunmore scored a team-high 11 points.

Molly Murphy from Valley View was MVP with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. She was 3-for-5 from the floor, including 2-for-3 on 3-pointers.