PLAINS TWP. – Morgan Janeski made more 3-point shots in 15 attempts in 45 seconds during the halftime 3-Point Shootout than her Yellow team (Team Casper) managed in 52 tries over a 40-minute game.

It was that kind of night for the Yellow during the girls opener to the 54th annual Dr. George P. Moses Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Basketball Classic at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Wyoming Area’s Janeski was nothing short of spectacular in the finals of the 3-Point Shootout, but the Yellow team struggled throughout game action and lost to the Black team (Team Grant), 93-40.

Mark Casper guided the Yellow team, which included all five of his senior starters from the first state tournament-qualifying team in Wyoming Area history.

Wyoming Area’s Halle Kranson was selected as the Yellow Most Valuable Player during postgame ceremonies, but the team’s highlight came at halftime.

Janeski beat Wyoming Valley West’s Claudia Siegfried, 14-5, in the shootout where 18 was the maximum score possible.

Janeski made four out of five shots from the right corner, recovered from missing three straight to go 2-for-5 from the top of the key and moved from there to the left corner where she made all five shots.

In addition to going 11-for-15 – and making her last six – Janeski picked up three bonus points for making the last shot at each location.

Black, coached by Ed Grant from Nanticoke, drew its players from nine teams compared to the five teams that supplied talent to the Yellow. Dallas had three players selected for the Yellow, but they were unavailable because of a softball commitment.

Kranson finished with five points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. She shared the team scoring lead with Wyoming Area teammate Jocelyn Williams and the rebound lead with Crestwood’s Julia Glowacki.

Yellow went 6-for-52 (11.5 percent) on 3-pointers, with Kranson, Wyoming Area teammate Anna Wisnewski and Pittston Area’s Ava Callahan each making one.

Wisnewski and Janeski started along with Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth and Ava Callahan.

Janeski, who had four rebounds, and Booth scored four points each. Callahan and Wisnewski scored their only points on the 3-pointers.

Wyoming Area’s Olivia Rome did not score, but was the only Yellow player with two steals.

Callahan was the only Yellow player with two assists.

Taylor Baiera was the other Pittston Area player, but she left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Baiera, who plays on the school’s defending state champion softball team, and Anthony Cencetti, a member of the Pittston Area baseball team, both left the all-star games and spent the end of the night with ice packs on apparent ankle injuries.

Pittston Area’s Cencetti and Jack Long, as well as Wyoming Area’s Matt Little and Dylan Petrucci, played for the Red team (Team Guido), which lost to the White team (Team Lunger), 129-120, in the boys game.

Long had five points and six rebounds. He was 2-for-3, making one of his two 3-point attempts.

Cencetti had two points, a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot while playing only in the first half.

Little grabbed three rebounds, made three steals and dished out two assists, but did not score.

Petrucci had two rebounds and an assist. He also did not score.

The other MVPs were: Wyoming Seminary’s Maddie Olshemski for the Black, Wyoming Seminary’s Isaiah Stull for the White and Holy Redeemer’s Zach Perta for the Red.

Olshemski was 5-for-9 on 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 17 points.

Stull scored a team-high 20 points with the help of 6-for-14 shooting from beyond the arc.

Perta had 17 points in three minutes late in the game to finish with 28 points and 4 steals.