Pittston Area scored in every inning and three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout Wednesday as the Patriots defeated visiting Old Forge, 10-0, in a non-league baseball game.

The Patriots led 3-0 after one inning and 6-0 after two. They finished the game off on the 10-run rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Troy Davis went 3-for-3 with a home run to help Pittston Area improve to 3-0.

Drew Menendez had a single, double and three RBI. Anthony Cencetti also had two hits and three RBI.

Elijah Barr had two hits and scored twice for Pittston Area. He also worked three scoreless innings on the mound, striking out three.

Tunkhannock 10, Wyoming Area 3

Wyoming Area dropped to 0-2 with Tuesday’s home, non-league loss.

Aiden Paduck struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings and went 4-for-4 with four runs scored to lead Tunkhannock.

Jack Mathis had two of Wyoming Area’s three hits. He also stole four bases and scored a run.

Billy Noone scored the other run.