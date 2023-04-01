Sofia Sabatini scored four goals Tuesday when Wyoming Area opened Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse play with a 9-6 victory over visiting Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area shut out Wyoming Seminary in the second half of the game, which matched the third- and fourth-place teams from the 15-team league a year ago.

Sabatini also had an assist, handled nine groundballs and won seven of 13 draws.

The teams were tied, 6-6, at halftime and for the first five minutes of the second half before Lila Rehill scored the game-winner.

Julianna Gonzales had two goals, an assist and six groundballs, Rehill two goals and one assist and Halle Kranson a goal and four assists.

Wyoming Area had a 24-9 advantage in shots.

Abington Heights 10, Wyoming Area girls 9

Abington Heights moved into a three-way tie for first place in the WVC with Crestwood and Dallas by winning on the road with a goal in the final 30 seconds Thursday.

The Lady Warriors dropped to 1-1 in the WVC and 2-1 overall.

Freshman Allie Rothenberger led Abington Heights with three goals.

Addison Byers, Sofia Sabatini and Julianna Gonzales each scored twice for Wyoming Area.

Hazleton Area 21, Pittston Area girls 5

Visiting Pittston Area dropped to 0-2 with the loss in an early Saturday WVC game.

Tunkhannock 13, Pittston Area girls 2

Pittston Area lost in its season opener Tuesday when it played at Tunkhannock in a WVC game.

Abington Heights 12, Wyoming Area boys 9

Austin Boersma and Gavin Anders scored four goals each to lead Wyoming Area in Monday’s WVC game.

Ben Byers and Joseph Marranca scored three goals each for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Seminary 21, Wyoming Area 4

Jack Herron scored seven goals and assisted on seven more to lead Wyoming Seminary to Friday’s WVC road victory.

Wyoming Area dropped to 0-3 on the season.

T.J. Kearns, Joey Marranca, Lidge Kellum and Ethan Speece scored for the Warriors.