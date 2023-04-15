Drew Mruk exceeded his state championship winning javelin throw Thursday while sweeping the throwing events and helping Wyoming Area fight off a serious challenge to its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys track and field title defense.

Mruk broke his own school record with a throw of 220-6 in the javelin during a 76½-73½ victory over Northwest.

The throw is believed to be the longest in the nation this season.

Mruk also won the shot put and discus.

Northwest won 10 of 18 events, but Wyoming Area shared superior depth, putting together a 13-point advantage on second- and third-place points.

The Warriors are 3-0, a half-meet in front of Holy Redeemer, the only other unbeaten, after handing Northwest its first loss.

Pittston Area 78, Wilkes-Barre Area 71

Pittston Area pulled out the victory Wednesday to improve to 2-0, tied for first in WVC Division 1 with Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Area 114, Hanover Area 36

Drew Mruk swept the throws and seven other Warriors won individual events in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 rout.