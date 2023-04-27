Pittston Area’s Isabella Giardina rounds third base after hitting a triple in the fifth inning Thursday while Lake-Lehman third baseman Hailey Kline points to throw home.

Pittston Area pitcher Gianna Adams struck out 15 and surrendered one hit in Thursday’s victory against Lake-Lehman. Adams had a perfect game entering the seventh inning.

Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth is safe at second base on a double play attempt from Lake-Lehman shortstop Kaitlyn Brudnicki during Thursday’s game. Booth was 2-4 at the plate for the Patriots.

HUGHESTOWN — Gianna Adams’ arm and the legs of Kallie Booth and Bella Giardina added up to a victory for Pittston Area in a high school softball showdown Thursday.

Adams struck out 15 and threw a one-hitter while Booth and Giardina used their speed to score two runs in the third inning as Pittston Area defeated Lake-Lehman 3-0 in a matchup of two of the top teams not only in the Wyoming Valley Conference but also District 2.

The game had no bearing on the WVC standings as the teams are in different divisions. However, it was key in the District 2 power ratings where Pittston Area (10-1) was in first place in Class 5A and Lehman (12-3) was in second place in Class 3A entering Thursday.

Adams took a perfect game into the seventh inning. Lehman’s Kiersten Finarelli, one of the most feared hitters in District 2, broke it up by opening the inning by lining a single to left field.

“I did know (I had a perfect game),” Adams said. “I mean, Finarelli is a great hitter, and we knew that going into the game. It was just a great hit.”

Finarelli came the closest to getting a hit previously. She hit a missile to left field in the fourth which cleared the fence in foul territory. Her flyout to start the game was the only other time the Black Knights hit the ball out of the infield.

Booth and Giardina combined to score Pittston Area’s initial two runs in the third. Booth led off with an infield single, barely beating the throw to first base. Two outs later, Giardina sliced a liner down the right field line and was able to circle the bases for a two-run, inside-the-park home run.

“I was running, I was running,” Giardina said. “I didn’t even care if it stayed fair, I just knew I was running until one of my coaches told me to stop.”

Giardina had already rounded second before the ball was fielded and scored with ease.

Booth doubled in Gabby Gorzowski, who was hit by a pitch, in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

Adams’ dominance overshadowed a strong performance by Lehman freshman pitcher Hannah Chipego. Facing her best-hitting opponent thus far, Chipego allowed just five hits while striking out nine.

“That girl is going to be special. She already is — not going to be,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said of Chipego. “That pitcher and catcher (Finarelli), wow, dynamite.

“But I’ll tell you what. My pitcher and Bella Giardina are big-game players. They love this stuff.”

Lehman has been in control of WVC Division 2, outscoring its last six divisional opponents 85-5. So facing a quality opponent and pitcher like Adams could pay off down the road.

“Hands down, these are the games you want,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said. “I waited all season to play these girls. Hannah threw really well today and needs to face good hitters and she did.”

Pittston Area 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Finarelli c`3`0`1`0

Chipego p`3`0`0`0

Beyer 1b`3`0`0`0

Brudnicki ss`3`0`0`0

Hudak cf`2`0`0`0

G.Bucknavage lf`2`0`0`0

Honeywell 2b`2`0`0`0

Kline 3b`2`0`0`0

R.Bucknavage rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`1`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`4`1`2`1

Adams p`2`0`0`0

Soto cr`0`0`0`0

Callahan c`3`0`0`0

Giardina 2b`3`1`2`2

Antal lf`3`0`0`0

Gorzkowski 1b`2`1`0`0

Herbert ss`3`0`1`0

Mihalka eb`2`0`0`0

C.Hintze dp`2`0`0`0

L.Hintze rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`5`3

Lake-Lehman`000`000`0 — 0

Pittston Area`002`100`x — 3

2B — Booth. 3B — Giardina. HR — Giardina.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (L)`6`5`3`3`3`9

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`7`1`0`0`0`15