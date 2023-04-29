MANHEIM – Daniella Ranieli added two more honors on consecutive days for her role in Pittston Area advancing in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament for the first time in the recently completed season.

Ranieli, one of the leaders of a turnaround in the program’s fortunes over the past two seasons, was rewarded Monday afternoon with a selection to the Class 5A all-state third team by Pennsylvania Sports Writers. That honor came one day after being named Times Leader Player of the Year on the all-star team covering the entire Wyoming Valley Conference.

Senior teammate Kallie Booth and Wyoming Area senior Morgan Janeski joined Ranieli on the Times Leader all-star team.

“It was a lot better because Kallie and I had much more experience playing together from my freshman year and we were on the same (NEPA Elite 17U Clark) AAU team for a little bit,” Ranieli said. “We worked a lot better and had more chemistry this year.

“If I was having an off day, she always picked me up and vice versa.”

Ranieli continues to work on her game. She discussed the all-state honor minutes after hitting a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer for the NEPA Elite 16U Rini team in Select Events Basketball’s Live at the Nook, an AAU basketball showcase on the first weekend of the live recruiting period for National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I coaches.

Offseason work a year ago was part of Ranieli’s recent honors. She had made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2021-22, supporting established scoring leader Booth and giving the Lady Patriots another option on their way to the first of two straight Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 titles.

“In the offseason, I worked more on my left hand and mid-range and floaters,” said Ranieli, who became the team’s top scorer as a sophomore, making 49 percent of her 2-point attempts, 35 percent of her 3-pointers and 76 percent of her free throws.

That accuracy allowed Ranieli to score 16.3 points per game while also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

With Booth hitting the boards more throughout the regular season and putting together a strong postseason, the Lady Patriots not only won the division title again, but also took the District 2 Class 5A championship and a first-round state game.

Ranieli was the only WVC player honored and was one of four players from District 2 recognized in the all-state selections.

Sophomore guard Maya Jenkins, an Old Forge resident playing for Lackawanna League Division and District 2 Class 4A champion Scranton Prep, made the second team in Class 4A.

Jenkins was the leading scorer in a balanced attack that carried Scranton Prep all the way to the state semifinals. She showed of her shooting touch by hitting 86 percent of her free throws and making 63 shots from beyond the arc while averaging 13.4 points overall and 14.8 during the state tournament.

“I know that my main role is scoring the ball, but I also like to help out on the defensive end and try to give whatever my teammates need, whether it’s rebounding or dishing out the ball for assists,” Jenkins said.

Three other individuals from District 2 championship teams and state contenders were recognized.

Ciera Toomey and her mother, Carrie Toomey, were named Player and Coach of the Year in Class 3A for their roles in Dunmore producing the first state championship by a District 2 girls basketball team since Bishop Hoban (now part of Holy Redeemer) in 1999.

North Carolina commit Ciera Toomey is a four-time, all-state choice.

Mountain View freshman Addison Kilmer was a first-teamer in Class A while Scranton Prep sophomore Maya Jenkins made the second team in Class 4A after leading their teams to the state semifinals.