The Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis title will come down to the final match of the season.

Every WVC match has been played except for Tuesday’s Dallas at Wyoming Area make-up match. The defending champion Mountaineers and rising challenger Warriors are both 10-0 going into the match.

Pittston Area finished tied for last with Hazleton Area at 0-10-1.

Wyoming Area two two more matches during the week to earn the title shot.

Wyoming Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

No. 1 singles player Luca Argenio and No. 2 doubles team Eli Harding-Nick Cirelli pulled out close matches Tuesday to get the Warriors through their last match before facing Dallas.

Argenio ralled to win three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, over Mark Holovacs.

Harding-Cirelli held on through a second-set tiebreaker to complete a doubles sweep with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Brian French-Aiden Montross.

Tunkhannock won second and third singles, but Wyoming Area got its other point from Gabe Cable-Braidon-Kostik winning, 6-1, 6-2, over Elijh Goglin-Jack King.

Wyoming Area 4, Holy Redeemer 1

Wyoming Area dominated the top two singles spots and swept doubles during Monday’s victory.

Luca Argenio and Dylan Stoss each won singles matches, 6-1, 6-0.

Gabe Cable-Braidon Kostik won, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 1 doubles while Eli Harding-Nick Cirelli won, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0, at No. 2.