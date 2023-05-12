HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area’s Gabby Gorzkowski came up big once again in a big game.

Gorzkowski hit a bases-loaded, two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth as Pittston Area defeated Hazleton Area 2-0 Thursday in a key Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball game.

Pittston Area (10-1 Div. 1, 13-1 overall) remained tied with Tunkhannock (10-1, 15-1) atop the division. Each team has one divisional game remaining. If the teams are tied at the end of the divisional season, they will play Sunday, May 21, for the title. The site and time hasn’t been set.

Gorzkowski had a big hit in a 5-1 victory over Tunkhannock on May 3. Her single allowed Pittston Area to flip the order in the sixth and the Patriots went on to score three runs.

Thursday was the same inning but a different situation.

Gianna Adams opened the sixth with a single. Bella Giardina walked an out later and Marina Antal did the same with two outs. Gorzkowski then rolled a single into center field on a 3-2 pitch to score the game’s only runs.

“I kind of just went up there and I was wanting to hit,” Gorzkowski said. “I wasn’t looking for a walk or anything and knew I had to provide for my team. I saw a pitch I knew I could hit and swung as hard as I could.”

The game was a contrast to the first meeting on April 21 where Pittston Area had an eight-run inning on the way to an 11-1 win. The Patriots had 10 hits in that game, but only five Thursday.

“We had one inning last game against Hazleton where they couldn’t slow it down,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “We’ve all had those innings. That game was the anomaly. This is what we expected today. Hazleton is going to do some damage in 6A. That’s a good team.”

Hazleton Area’s only scoring chance came in the second inning. Makenna Balay reached on an error and an out later, Madison Forsythe doubled to deep center. Balay was waved home but was tagged out at the plate.

Forsythe’s double was the only hit off Adams, who finished with 15 strikeouts and retired the Cougars in order in the other six innings.

Hazleton Area finished its regular season at 8-4 in the division and 12-7 overall. The Cougars will be either the first or second seed in the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs depending on how Williamsport fares in its remaining five games.

“Hell of a softball game,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “Just a great softball game and this is the kind of games we need to get ready for districts. You’ve got to take something out of every game, and I’m proud of my team for competing and playing hard.”

PLAYOFF NOTE: If Pittston Area and Tunkhannock need to play May 21, it causes a conundrum for both programs. Pittston Area has its banquet that night. Tunkhannock has a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game the next day.

Pittston Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Williams cf`3`0`0`0

Peters c`3`0`0`0

Hoffman lf`3`0`0`0

Balay 1b`3`0`0`0

Daniels 3b`2`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`2`0`1`0

Lagowy dp`2`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`2`0`0`0

Seiwell p`2`0`0`0

Flaim rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`1`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`3`0`1`0

Adams p`3`0`1`0

Soto cr`0`1`0`0

Callahan c`3`0`0`0

Giardina 2b`2`1`0`0

Herbert ss`2`0`1`0

Antal lf`2`0`0`0

Gorzkowski 1b`3`0`2`2

Mihalka 3b`2`0`0`0

C.Hintze dp`3`0`0`0

L.Hintze rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`2`5`2

Hazleton Area`000`000`0 — 0

Pittston Area`000`002`x — 2

2B — Forsythe.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (L)`6`5`2`2`3`2

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`7`1`0`0`0`15