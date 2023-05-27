The team of John Petrosky and Bill Briggs won the Emanon Country Club Ryder Cup Tournament with a 4-under par 66, edging out the teams of Len Benfante and Butch Koester and Tim Stott – Bob Stott Jr, who each had three under 67.
The tournament consisted of six holes of alternate shot, six holes of better-ball and six holes of captain and mate.
It had 46 teams of 4 Flights.
Championship Flight
1. John Petrosky – Bill Briggs 66
2. Len Benfante – Butch Koester 67
3. Tim Stott – Bob Stott Jr 67
4. Len Coleman – Gene Chiavacci 68
First Flight
1. Jerry Gavin – Mike Fiscus Sr 73
2. Jack McCarthy – Joe Joyce 73
3. Ryan Kittrick – John Yencha 73
4. Joe Graham – Jim Joesph 74
Second Flight
1. Sean Kerrigan – Pat Kerrigan 78
2. Tony Zielen – Jim Falzone 78
3. Mike Busch – Joe Graziano 78
4. Dave Begliomini – Kevin McCracken 78
Third Flight
1. Dale Soller – Bill Spagnola 80
2. Mike Fiscus Jr – Corey Davis 80
3. Joel Filipek – Heather Wharton 81
4. Matt McDermott – Ken Bryden 81