The team of John Petrosky and Bill Briggs won the Emanon Country Club Ryder Cup Tournament with a 4-under par 66, edging out the teams of Len Benfante and Butch Koester and Tim Stott – Bob Stott Jr, who each had three under 67.

The tournament consisted of six holes of alternate shot, six holes of better-ball and six holes of captain and mate.

It had 46 teams of 4 Flights.

Championship Flight

1. John Petrosky – Bill Briggs 66

2. Len Benfante – Butch Koester 67

3. Tim Stott – Bob Stott Jr 67

4. Len Coleman – Gene Chiavacci 68

First Flight

1. Jerry Gavin – Mike Fiscus Sr 73

2. Jack McCarthy – Joe Joyce 73

3. Ryan Kittrick – John Yencha 73

4. Joe Graham – Jim Joesph 74

Second Flight

1. Sean Kerrigan – Pat Kerrigan 78

2. Tony Zielen – Jim Falzone 78

3. Mike Busch – Joe Graziano 78

4. Dave Begliomini – Kevin McCracken 78

Third Flight

1. Dale Soller – Bill Spagnola 80

2. Mike Fiscus Jr – Corey Davis 80

3. Joel Filipek – Heather Wharton 81

4. Matt McDermott – Ken Bryden 81