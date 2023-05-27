SHIPPENSBURG – Madelyn Keating learned the hard way Friday and Saturday just how large a difference there can be between Class 2A and 3A in Pennsylvania track and field.

Keating improved her times, but a year after running to two Class 2A bronze medals at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, the Wyoming Area senior was unable to crack the top eight needed for a medal in Class 3A.

The times Keating posted in both of her individual events and as a relay anchor would have been good enough to medal in all three events in Class 3A.

The Mississippi State University commit opened her weekend at Shippensburg University by winning the slower of the two heats in the 1600-meter run, which is run on Friday as a timed final.

Keating posted a 4:57.1, then watched the other heat and learned that she was 13th overall out of 35 entries in Class 3A. If she had posted the same time in the Class 2A race, Keating would have finished second.

Wyoming Area was far back in Class 3A with its 3200 relay team of Hannah Stoss, Nina Angeli, Ella McKernan and Keating. Their time of 9:43.69 was 25th of 28, but would have been seventh in Class 2A.

Keating’s high school finale came in the 800-meter run. Her time of 2:17.3 was 16th of 29 in Class 3A, although it would have produced a third-place finish in Class 2A.

Wyoming Area freshman Taylor Gashi competed in the triple jump Friday and placed 23rd of 29 with 34-1 ¾.

The Pittston Are relay team was 24th of 28, also in Class 3A girls, with a time of 52.92.

The Lady Patriots had to replace four-event state qualifier Aria Messner in the hurdles after she was injured in an automobile accident last weekend.

Jessica Ostrowski, Jenna Grieco, Ali Buther and Madison Jackabowski formed the lineup for the state meet.