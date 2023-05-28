MOOSIC — The opportunity was there for Pittston Area. A chance to walk off with a victory and walk into the state playoffs.

The Patriots, though, couldn’t capitalize and gave a very good hitting Selinsgrove another crack on offense. The Seals seized it as well as a 5-3 victory in eight innings Sunday night in the District 2/4 Class 5A baseball championship game at PNC Field.

Caleb Hicks’ two-out triple scored the go-ahead runs for Selinsgrove (17-5), who will move to next week’s PIAA Class 5A state playoffs. Pittston Area ended its season at 18-4. The loss also gave North Pocono the D2-5A title, which was decided by the district power rankings.

Pittston Area loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Drew DeLucca singled up the middle and Troy Davis beat Selinsgrove first baseman Andrew Gephart to the bag as both players slid to the base. Elijah Barr was then intentionally walked to load the bases, but Selinsgrove reliever Josh Domaracki got two strikeouts to end the threat and send the game into the eighth inning.

“We smelled blood in the water there. We had it,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “We had the opportunities with the bases loaded there at the end. We had our chances. We were right there. We just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to.

“The season that we had, the effort the kids gave me was tremendous. I’m just so proud of them.”

With the door ajar, Selinsgrove knocked it open in the eighth. Domaracki and Gannon Steimling hit one out singles. An out later, Hicks launched a triple into the right-center gap to make it 5-3.

Pittston Area’s Anthony Ranieli started the home eighth by reaching second on a throwing error. Domaracki, though, retired the next three in order to send the PIAA 5A state runner-up from a year ago back into states.

“Beginning of the year, we were down a couple games and we’d come back and we’d come up short,” Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler said. “Now, we’ve kind of ironed that out. We’re fighting to get back in it and not coming up short. We’re coming up on top.”

Selinsgrove outhit Pittston Area 12-5, but committed five errors that helped Pittston Area score two unearned runs.

The first unearned run came in the fourth inning. Davis led off the inning with a blast over the left-center fence to tie the score 1-1. Eljiah Barr followed with a walk. Eli Mead, courtesy running for Barr, stole second and made to third when the throw went into center field. He scored on an error on a grounder by Nick Cerasaro.

Pittston Area bumped its advantage to 3-1 in the fifth. Jeremy Cawley led off by reaching on an error and made it to third on an error on his stolen base. Barr sent a double down the left-field foul line to score Cawley.

Selinsgrove, featuring a batting order with eight players hitting .360 or better, tied the score 3-3 in the sixth. The Seals did all their damage with two outs. Consecutive singles by Tucker Teats, Domaracki and Steimling brought home one run. An error let to the other.

Selinsgrove starter Tyler Swineford went five innings, surrendered three hits and struck out seven. Domaracki picked up the win in relief, but prior to taking the mound ended the fifth by throwing out a runner at the plate from center field.

“He fired that thing out and wow what a difference that play made,” Beiler said.

District 2/4 Class 5A Championship

Selinsgrove 5, Pittston Area 3 (8 inn.)

Selinsgrove`AB`R`H`BI

Hicks c`4`0`2`2

Gerhart lf`1`0`0`0

Anders pr-lf`0`0`0`0

Richter ss`4`0`0`0

Swineford p-3b`5`0`1`0

Santiago pr`0`0`0`0

Gephart 1b`4`0`1`0

Teats rf`4`2`2`0

Domaracki cf-p`4`2`3`0

Steimling dh`3`1`3`1

Parker 2b`0`0`0`0

Shaffer 3b`3`0`0`0

Gavason cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`33`5`12`3

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`1`0`0

DeLucca cf`4`0`1`0

Davis rf`3`1`2`1

Barr p`2`0`1`1

Mead cr`0`1`0`0

Menendez 1b`4`0`1`0

Aftewicz c`2`0`0`0

Bonomo cr`0`0`0`0

Ranieli dh`2`0`0`0

Widdick 2b`0`0`0`0

Innamorati lf`0`0`0`0

Johnson p`0`0`0`0

Cerasaro lf`4`0`0`0

Cencetti 3b`4`0`0`0

Totals`29`3`5`2

Selinsgrove`000`102`2 – 5

Pittston Area`000`210`0 — 3

2B – Barr. 3B – Hicks. HR – Davis.

Selinsgrove`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Swineford`5`3`3`1`3`7

Domaracki (W)`3`2`0`0`2`4

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (L)`7.2`11`5`4`1`4

Cerasaro`0.0`1`0`0`1`0

Johnson`0.1`0`0`0`1`0