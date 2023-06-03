Aidan Mehal and Nick Cerasaro combined to shut down Mountain Post Thursday night while leading Greater Pittston to a 7-1 victory in its Wyoming Valley Senior American Baseball League season opener.

Mehal allowed four hits and four walks in four innings, but held Mountain Post to a run. Cerasaro finished up with three scoreless innings.

Troy Davis, Jack Mathis and Jeremy Cawley all had triples in the win.

Hunter Lawall had three hits.

Davis had a two-out triple and scored on a passed ball in the first inning.

Mathis tripled in the third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Davis. Lawall singled and scored on an error in the same inning.

Mountain Post scored in the fourth after Cameron McCarthy led off with a double.

Cawley tripled to drive in a run in the bottom of the inning, then scored on a Mathis sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

Greater Pittston added single insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

The win came at the Pittston Area Primary Center, Greater Pittston’s home field.

Greater Pittston has scheduled about 25 games this season, including seven outside the league, beginning with Sunday’s doubleheader at state power Boyertown.

The team is coming off its first state tournament appearance in nine years and has six players returning.

Lawall, Mehal, Cameron Moser, Kyle Skutack, Tom Carlin and Colton Krogulski return. They are joined by seven seniors from the high school teams at Pittston Area and Wyoming Area – Mathis, Cawley, Davis, Casey Noone, Cerasaro, Anthony Cencetti and Vinny Bonomo.

Steve Homza is in his second season as manager. He will rejoin the team in the upcoming week after being away from the opener. He is also an assistant coach at Misericordia University, which was in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as the legion season was opening.