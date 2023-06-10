Misericordia University softball pitcher Alexa McHugh was named to the first team when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region IV team was announced.

McHugh went 14-3 with a 1.04 earned run average. She struck out 125 batters in 114 innings and held opponents to a .199 batting average.

The Pittston Area graduate was the Most Valuable Player of the MAC Freedom championships after allowing just one unearned run in 14 2/3 innings over three appearances. She threw a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 semifinal victory over King’s College.

Misericordia went 27-13, won the MAC Freedom and advanced to a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Tournament where it finished third in its regional.

McHugh was also a first-team MAC Freedom selection after leading the league in ERA (0.97), and batting average against (.195) while ranking second in strikeouts during the regular season.