Big first innings went a long way toward deciding the outcome of a pair of Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state softball playoff games involving the Old Forge Blue Devils.

Old Forge ran its winning streak to 10 games when it rode a four-run first inning to an 8-2 victory over Bucktail in Monday’s first round at the University of Scranton.

That victory put a team featuring nine freshmen on its 21-player roster into the state quarterfinals where it fell to Tri-Valley, 10-1, after the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the first Thursday at Bloomsburg University.

District 2 champion Old Forge finished 18-5. The rest of the team’s roster included four sophomores, four juniors and four seniors.

Tri-Valley 10, Old Forge 1

BLOOMSBURG – Winning pitcher Emma Maurer and Brittany Rice each went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly to lead District 11 champion Tri-Valley through Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Maurer carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning before finishing with a three-hitter and nine strikeouts.

Rice and Maurer got the Bulldogs started early.

Gianna Poletti led off the game with a single to right field and took second on a Cassidy Snyder sacrifice before Grace Header walked.

Rice doubled to right field to drive in the game’s first run and Maurer followed with a two-run single to left field for a 3-0 lead. She doubled twice, hit a two-run homer in the third and finished with four RBIs along with three runs scored.

Maurer drove in three runs and doubled, leading to one of the two runs scored by her courtesy runner.

Mazzie Musgrave led the Old Forge offense, getting two hits and reaching on errors two other times.

Musgrave’s single to lead off the fourth was the only hit until the Blue Devils were down to their final out.

Trailing 7-0, Old Forge loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning when Musgrave reached on an error and Maurer followed by issuing her only two walks.

Tri-Valley created a bigger cushion with three runs in the top of the seventh before Old Forge broke the shutout.

Kate O’Hearn reached on a one-out error and eventually scored the only Old Forge run.

The Blue Devils loaded the bases again on a fielder’s choice, an RBI single by Talia Piragas and the other Musgrave single.

Maurer ended the game with a strikeout.

Old Forge 8, Bucktail 2

Ava Arnold and Lilianna Lenceski each drove in two runs with two hits and Karen Sickle worked through trouble by striking out 11 in Monday’s win.

Sickle ended five of the first six innings with strikeouts with at least one runner on base. She gave up eight hits and five walks.

Talia Piragas and Meghan Marianelli each had a double and single.

Piragas doubled to start the game, scoring the first of her two runs on the day and the first of the four Old Forge runs in the inning.

Marianelli had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run and she also scored a run.

Bucktail scored in the fifth and had the go-ahead run at the plate.

Sickle got out of the inning and the Blue Devils scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to break the game open.