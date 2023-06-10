AST STROUDSBURG – Pittston Area all-stater Daniella Ranieli continues to be a key player in the NEPA Elite AAU girls basketball program where Old Forge’s Jewlya McCullon, another player who recently completed her sophomore year, has joined one of the teams.

Ranieli is playing this season on the 16U Rini team that has posted a winning record to date.

The most recent completed event for the AAU club out of Scranton was at The Hoop Group’s Girls PA Jam Fest at East Stroudsburg University June 2-4. The teams are playing this weekend at Prime Event East, which started Saturday and continues Sunday, at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

Ranieli helped the 16U team go 3-1 and finish fifth out of 16 teams in the Mountain Division at East Stroudsburg. She had a team-high 14 points in the only loss, 58-45 to Lehigh Valley Fever 16U HGSL. Ranieli made back-to-back, 3-point attempts on the way to scoring nine points in a 59-51 win over Long Island Lightning 16U HGSL.

During the Atlantic City Showcase in May, Ranieli was the team’s top scorer with 11 and 13 points during back-to-back, one-point losses to teams from Massachusetts.

McCullon got off to a fast start in her debut with the 17U Macciocco team at the Girls PA Jam Fest. She hit four straight shots, three of them 3-pointers, while scoring 11 points in a 50-40 loss to the Long Island Lightning 17U HGSL team.

The 17U squad went 1-3 at East Stroudsburg.

Ryan Demarco is another Old Forge player competing a year above his age group for NEPA Elite.

Demarco, who just completed his freshman year, is playing on the NEPA Elite 16U Tillery boys team.

The 16U Tillery team had two straight winning weekends to finish May, reaching the final of its 16-team division in the The Summit, a Zero Gravity event at Spooky Nook, then avenging that championship game loss the following week in the Jersey Shore Jam Fest.