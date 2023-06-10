Brandon Matthews birdied five holes in Thursday’s first round, but could not pick up any momentum in the RBC Canadian Open.

Matthews shot 74-78 for an 8-over-par, 152 Thursday and Friday to miss the cut by nine strokes. The 28-year-old from Dupont, who won a state high school title while at Pittston Area, birdied the second hole of the tournament, but played the next three in 5-over.

Friday’s second round got off to a much rougher start for Matthews, who was 6-over through 13 before playing the last five in even-par.

Matthews is in his first full season as a PGA Tour member. In 24 career PGA Tour starts, he has made six cuts and earned $287,538 in prize money.