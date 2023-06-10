WEST PITTSTON – The 72nd UNICO All-Star Classic was a close game June 3 until one of the most prolific passing combination the past few Wyoming Valley Conference seasons struck.

Holy Redeemer quarterback Jacob Hunter threw two touchdown passes to high school teammate Zach Perta as the Pioneers pulled away in the second half for a 20-7 victory at Wyoming Area’s Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

Hunter was selected as the game Most Valuable Player after going 5-for-11 passing for 126 yards and touchdown throws of 28 and 84 yards to Perta. Hunter was also the team’s leading rusher with 60 yards on 14 carries.

“We’re going our separate ways in college,” Hunter said, “so we knew this was our last chance to show people what we got together as a group. It’s been a fun three years with him. He’s like a brother to me.”

Besides football, Hunter and Perta have been teammates on the Redeemer basketball and track teams. Hunter will be playing football at Misericordia while Perta will play football at Kutztown.

“It was the best moment of my life getting one more game with my QB1,” Perta said. “I love playing with the kid. He’s such an athlete, he’s such a stud. Good luck to him in college. It sucks we have to split with each other, but I’m really excited for what he has coming in the future.”

Hunter connected on a 28-yard slant pass to Perta for a touchdown at 11:03 of the third quarter for a 13-7 lead. The drive was aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct and one personal foul penalties on the Miners.

The second touchdown ended all hopes of the Miners’ comeback. Faced with a third-and-10 from their own 16-yard line, Hunter launched a pass to Perta, who had no defenders within 25 yards of him. Perta cradled the pass near midfield and there was no chance of catching one of the fastest players on the field.

Perta’s second touchdown followed by the extra point made it 20-7 with 45.2 seconds left in the game.

Hunter and Perta were not the only teammates working together.

The UNICO Game, for graduating WVC football players, was one last chance for eight members of the Division 2 champion Pittston Area team to play together and for their coach Nick Barbieri.

“It was excellent,” Barbieri said. “It was a great opportunity to be with those kids – to have one last game with them was outstanding.”

Pittston Area’s Harry Pugliese made sure the Pioneers struck first. He used a stiff arm and his power to beat the defense to the left pylon for a 7-yard TD run at 2:16 of the second quarter.

Pugliese carried 10 times for 24 yards. He started at both running back and outside linebacker.

Lineman Jaiden Morgans gave Pittston Area another two-way starter in the line.

Safety Rob Barbieri, lineman John Barchi-Crich and cornerback Josh Pierre represented the Patriots as defensive starters.

Wide receiver Kevin Lockett and guard Nick Sciandra started on offense while Jake Mills came off the bench to contribute at guard.

Wyoming Area had four players active in the game, including three two-way starters – linemen Riley Knaub and Ethan Speece and end Joe Marranca.

Garret Pocceschi substituted on both sides of the ball.

Justin Francis was with the team, but was unable to play because of injury.

The Miners tied the score 7-7 before halftime. Crestwood’s Noah Schultz had his fingerprints on the entire three-play, 68-yard drive. He rushed for gains of 22 and 5 yards before hitting Hanover Area’s Sean Dooner on a 41-yard touchdown pass at 1:19 of the second quarter.

The Miners, though, were marred by numerous penalties. They were flagged 12 times for 135 yards, with several for unsportsmanlike conduct or personal fouls. They also had two players ejected.