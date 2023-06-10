The presence of a talented infield and a deep pitching staff have Greater Pittston in position to likely be among the top teams in the Wyoming Valley Senior American League Baseball this season.

Just 10 days into the schedule, Greater Pittston is 2-1 in the league and 3-2 overall against early tests that include a game against Swoyersville, the other co-favorite in the league, and a doubleheader at traditional state power Boyertown.

Second-year manager Steve Homza has plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

“We should be one of the most talented infields in the state,” Homza said in a Saturday phone interview.

Homza points to two National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II-bound shortstops and help from others.

Pittston Area’s Jeremy Cawley, who is committed to Bloomsburg University, is likely to handle most of the time at shortstop.

Wyoming Area’s Jack Mathis, an East Stroudsburg commit, is expected to spend the bulk of his time at third base. Before playing the last two seasons as the Warriors’ shortstop, Mathis was the third baseman as a sophomore when the Warriors went to the state Class 4A championship game.

Casey Noone is a second baseman, but Mathis could also play there.

Anthony Cencetti provides another option at third base.

Vinny Bonomo, a speedster who could also make it into the lineup as an outfielder, provides depth, along with Colton Krogulski.

Cawley, Mathis and power-hitting right fielder Troy Davis, another player headed to East Stroudsburg of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, will often form the top third of the batting order.

“When we have PSAC, PSAC, PSAC as our 1-2-3, I think we’re pretty good at the top of the lineup,” Homza said.

Homza is similarly comfortable with returning pitchers Hunter Lawall and Aiden Mehal, both postgrads currently pitching for local NCAA Division III college teams, holding down the top two spots in the rotation.

Homza said he plans to protect Lawall early to be ready to use him more late in the season.

“It’s great to have him come back and be a leader on our team,” the manager said.

Nick Cerasaro is another starting pitcher, along with lefty Tommy Carlin.

Davis, Sean Petrosky, lefty Paul Rusincovitch and some of the starters could be used in relief.

“We have all kinds of relievers,” Homza said. “ … All these guys will have different roles on our staff and how we’re going to mix and match with matchups, but we have a lot of arms and a lot of options.”

Cameron Moser, who moved around the lineup last season, will settle in at catcher with Matt Stepanski as backup.

Lawall is at first base when he’s not pitching. Mehal, Carlin and Kyle Skutack will also see time there.

Mehal is coming off a spring in which he did not bat in college, but Homza is hoping to build him back up as an offensive weapon.

Cerasaro, in left, and Skutack, in center, join Davis in the outfield.

Rusincovitch is a good defensive outfielder and Homza said he will also use others, including Bonomo, and Dominic Donati in the outfield.

Recap

Greater Pittston already had a league-opening win to its credit when it headed to Boyertown June 4 for a non-league doubleheader. After a 4-2 win in the opener, Greater Pittston dropped the second game, in which both teams used their benches heavily, 10-8.

Tommy Carlin started and threw three scoreless innings in the win. Jack Mathis and Hunter Lawall had two hits each.

Mathis and Vinny Bonomo each reached base three times in the second game.

Swoyersville used a rally from three runs down to defeat Greater Pittston, 5-4, Monday in their meeting of Wyoming Valley League contenders.

Troy Davis had a bases-loaded triple to create the 4-1 lead.

Greater Pittston defeated Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton, 5-1, Thursday.

Casey Noone went the distance and struck out nine.

Davis led the offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple.