Greater Pittston won once, lost once and had the lead in a suspended game in Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League action.

Friday’s game was suspended because of darkness with Greater Pittston leading Back Mountain, 5-3.

Greater Pittston took advantage of errors to score three times in the bottom of the first inning.

Jack Mathis was 2-for-2 with a double, walk and stolen base.

Swoyersville shut out Greater Pittston for the second time this season, leading his team to a 2-0 victory.

Casey Noone pitched a complete game for Greater Pittston (4-2).

Greater Pittston completed a season sweep of Mountain Post with Monday’s 14-4 victory.

Troy Davis reached base four times and had a triple and double in the win.

Jeremy Cawley and Mathis each reached base three times.