Pittston Area’s greatest team results in the spring sports season came on the diamond where the school’s baseball and softball teams played in a combined three championship games but fell short of titles.

The baseball and softball teams went a combined 34-8 with seven of the losses coming to teams that won subregional, district or division titles and three of the losses coming in games with those titles on the line.

Coming off 2022’s unbeaten state championship season, Pittston Area forced a playoff for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball title and reached the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional final.

Pittston Area also made the District 2-4 Class 5A final in baseball.

Aria Messner led the individual achievements with three gold medals in Class 3A girls at the District 2 Track and Field Championships.

The losses that resulted in the near misses were, at times, heartbreaking.

Eventual state semifinalist Abington Heights erased a Pittston Area runner at third in the bottom of the seventh inning while holding on for a 2-1 victory for the district and subregional championships that officially ended Pittston Area’s reign in those two categories and on the state level.

Pittston Area had a two-run lead through five innings, then had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tie game before falling to Selinsgrove, 5-3, in an eighth-inning subregional final at PNC Field.

“We smelled blood in the water there,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said of the bases-loaded situation. “We had it. We had our opportunity right there at the end. We had our chances.

“We were right there and we just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to.”

Messner’s hopes of a fourth gold medal, matching Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating and Susquehanna’s Tatum Norris for the maximum possible, ended in controversy. Pittston Area coaches joined many of their colleagues in believing, with plenty of supporting evidence, that only a measuring error by officials kept Messner from a district record and fourth title.

A recap of the spring in Pittston Area sports:

BASEBALL

The Patriots handed first-place Hazleton Area its only WVC Division 1 loss in four seasons, but finished one game behind the Cougars in the standings at 12-2. They split home-and-home game with state Class 4A finalist Dallas and finished ahead of the Mountaineers in the standings.

Pittston Area went 18-4 overall with a strong defense and the emergence of freshman Elijah Barr as one of the district’s top two-way threats.

The Patriots held a dozen opponents to two runs or fewer and two more to three runs.

Barr and Nick Cerasaro had earned run averages below 2.00 as the team’s top two pitchers.

Troy Davis led the team in batting average and joined Drew Menendez and Barr as the top run producer.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area went 11-1, splitting with Tunkhannock, and tying the Lady Tigers for first place in the WVC Division 1 standings.

When the teams met again in a playoff at Lake-Lehman, Kaya Hannon struck out 12 in a four-hitter to lift Tunkhannock to the title, 4-1.

The Lady Patriots went 16-4 overall, also dropping a non-league game to District 2 Class 4A champion Valley View.

Gianna Adams, who led the team in home runs, and Bella Giardina, who had the most total extra-base hits, were the two team leaders in RBI.

Adams, the 2022 state Class 5A Pitcher of the Year, struck out nearly two per inning and well more than 200 total.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Messner had a hand in the 38 of the 47 points while Pittston Area was placing sixth in Class 3A at the District 2 Championships.

In addition to her two gold medals and one silver individually, Messner joined Jessica Ostrowski, Jenna Grieco and Ali Butcher for a win in the 400-meter relay.

During the regular season, the Lady Patriots went 3-3 to finish fourth out of seven WVC Division 1 teams.

OTHER SPORTS

Pittston Area went 2-4 to place fifth out of seven WVC Division 1 boys track and field teams.

Jalen Moore led the way on the district level with a silver medal in the 400-meter dash.

Pittston Area finished 3-11 in girls lacrosse to place 12th out of 15 WVC teams. The Lady Patriots did not play any non-league games or qualify for the playoffs.

In boys tennis, Pittston Area went 0-10-1 to finish tied for last in the WVC.