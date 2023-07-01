Nick Migliori smashed a three-run home run Thursday night when Greater Pittston Area shut out Township American, 12-0, in a four-inning District 16 Major Little League Baseball game.

James Masulis struck out eight in a four-hit shutout.

GPA’s 15-hit attack included multiple hits from C.J. Stevenson, Mike DeAngelo, Griff Maynor and Ben Faulent.

Township National defeated Plains South, 9-1, in another Thursday District 16 Major game, opening a nine-run lead after three innings.

The victory clinched one of the two district semifinal berths from Pool B for Township National, which has allowed just one run while starting 2-0.

Mountain Top, also 2-0, and Township National were scheduled to play Saturday afternoon at Jenkins Township to decide the Pool B title.

GPA went into Saturday in a second-place tie with Hanover in Pool A at 1-1, but facing the more difficult pool finale.

Township National stopped Nanticoke, 10-0, in four innings; Hanover defeated GPA, 4-1, and Plains blanked Township American, 14-0, in four innings in the June 25 openers.

The district semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday. The final will be July 10 at Plains at 8 p.m. and will be televised by WQMY.

DISTRICT 31 MAJORS

David Favata struck out 11 while working five hitless innings when Greater Wyoming Area defeated Swoyersville/Northwest, 5-2, June 24.

David Kivak put GWA ahead to stay on a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Luke Stronski completed the no-hitter by striking out all three batters in the sixth inning.

Back Mountain National defeated GWA, 8-1, the next day.

GWA was part of a three-way tie for second at 1-1 going into two weekend home games to complete round-robin play and decide which four of the five teams will advance to the semifinals.

DISTRICT 16 8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Greater Pittston Area defeated Hanover, 14-4, in five innings June 24 behind two RBI each from Brian Wood and Wyatt Nielsen.

Nielsen scored three times while Wood, winning pitcher Jack Homschek, Cooper Warnek and Barrett Weinschenk scored twice each.

Homschek struck out eight.

Mountain Top handled GPA, 11-1, in four innings and Plains defeated Township, 16-4, in five innings Monday.

Mountain Top’s Eli Metz struck out 10 in a four-inning, no-hitter Friday to defeat Township, 11-1.

Mason Slusser scored the only Township run.

GPA is 2-1 going into its Sunday round-robin finale at 6 at Plains, which is in first place at 3-0. Both have clinched spots in Thursday’s semifinals.

Hanover is at Township in a Sunday 6 p.m. game at Jenkins Township. Both teams are 0-3 and needing a win to claim the last semifinal berth.

The final is scheduled for Saturday at West Pittston at 1 p.m.

DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Kingston/Forty Fort shut out GWA, 17-0, in four innings Monday.

GWA is 1-2 going into Sunday’s 6 p.m. game at West Pittston against first-place Back Mountain National (3-0) to wrap up round-robin play.

A GWA win or a Harveys Lake loss to Back Mountain American would secure a GWA berth in Thursday’s semifinals. Otherwise, the last spot or two could come down to tiebreakers.

The final is Saturday at West Pittston at 3:15.