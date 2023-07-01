Brandon Matthews shot 77 and 76 Thursday and Friday to miss the cut for the fourth straight time since his only PGA Tour Top 10 finish in late April.

Matthews finished at 9-over-par, 153 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. He was tied for the second-highest score in the 156-player field Thursday and was in last place at the time he finished Friday.

The Pittston Area graduate has made five of 20 cuts in the 2022-23 season, his first as a full member of the PGA Tour.

Matthews was hurt by a quadruple-bogey, 8 on the second hole Thursday. He bounced back with a birdie and played the rest of the round in just 1-over total, but could not erase the damage done by moving his second shot less than 25 yards in the rough, needing three shots to get on from a green-side bunker and then three-putting.

After starting on 10 Friday, Matthews was even through six holes. He finished the back nine by going bogey-bogey-double bogey on the way to missing the cut by 13 shots.